Yamaha Sales Breakup Jul 2022 – FZ, R15, MT15, Fascino, RayZR

Yamaha has reported a YoY and MoM growth in July 2022 both in terms of domestic sales and exports

Yamaha Motor India has seen outstanding growth in terms of sales over the past month. Domestic sales increased by 13.72 percent YoY to 54,666 units from 48,071 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales also improved by 4.93 percent from 52,099 units sold in June 2022. Exports on the other hand saw a 5.45 percent YoY growth to 27,734 units in July 2022, up from 26,300 units sold in July 20921. MoM exports were higher by 6.15 percent from 26,128 units shipped in June 2022.

This took total sales (domestic + exports) to 82,400 units in July 2022, up 10.80 percent from 74,371 units sold in July 2021 relating to an 8,029 unit volume growth. MoM sales improved by 5.33 percent from 78,227 units sold in June 2022 with a 4,173 unit volume growth. Earlier this month, Yamaha has announced a price hike across its motorcycle and scooter range. The price hike varies according to model and variants and ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,300.

Yamaha Sales July 2022

Yamaha FZ topped the domestic sales list with 18,988 units sold in the past month, up 5.10 percent from 18,066 units sold in July 2021. This was a 922 unit volume growth with 34.73 percent share. FZ sales dipped on a MoM basis by 1.64 percent from 19,305 units sold in June 2022.

R15 sales increased YoY by 28.56 percent and MoM by 12.35 percent to 9,359 units with share percentage increasing from 15.99 percent held in June 2022 to 17.12 percent in the past month. Sales growth was also reported for the Yamaha RayZR by 14.04 percent to 8,043 units in July 2022, up from 7,053 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales however, dipped marginally by 0.59 percent from 8,091 units sold in June 2022.

Fascino sales fell 1.60 percent YoY but increased 18.42 percent MoM to 9,373 units while there was increased demand for the Yamaha MT15 in July 2022 to 8,380 units, up 57.64 percent from 5,316 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales also improved 7.64 percent from 7,785 units sold in June 2022. Sales de-growth was seen on YoY and MoM basis for the Yamaha FZ25 to 523 units in July 2022 down 37.06 percent from 831 units sold in July 2021. There had been 673 units sold in June 2022 leading to a 22.29 percent MoM de-growth.

Yamaha Exports July 2022

Yamaha Motor India also reported outstanding sales to global markets in July 2022. Most of the models posted a YoY de-growth but exports were boosted by MT15 that grew by 7966.67 percent YoY. The list was topped by Yamaha FZ that posted an 11.75 percent YoY de-growth to 10,992 units, down from 12,455 units sold in July 2021. MoM exports improved 10.43 percent from 9,954 units sold in June 2022.

YD125 saw a YoY growth of 92.11 percent to 3,750 units in July 2021 from 1,950 units sold in the same month of the previous year. MoM sales fell 16.67 percent from 4,500 units shipped in June 2022. The list also included Ray ZR with a YoY and MoM de-growth to 3,252 units. Cruz sales improved YoY and MoM to 4,792 units while there were 1,944 units of the FZ25 shipped in the past month relating to a 21.73 percent YoY de-growth but a 24.29 percent MoM improvement.

Yamaha R15 exports were at 1,148 units, up 19.33 percent YoY and 32.26 percent MoM while SZ and Saluto exports dipped YoY and MoM to 1,000 units and 520 units respectively. There was also a 7966.67 percent growth seen in exports of the MT15 to 242 units from just 3 units shipped in July 2021 but a 24.84 percent MoM de-growth from 322 units shipped in June 2022. Yamaha also exported 104 units of the Fascino in the past month while exports of the Saluto RX and Alpha were at 0 units each.