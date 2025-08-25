Yamaha Sales Breakup July 2025 – RayZR, FZ, MT15, R15, Fascino

Yamaha RayZR, FZ, MT15 and R15 Continued to Lead Sales with Strong MoM Gains Despite YoY Decline

India Yamaha Motor reported mixed sales performance in July 2025. The company saw a decline on a year-on-year (YoY) basis but managed to bounce back with strong month-on-month (MoM) growth. Total domestic sales stood at 50,365 units, marking a 9.80% drop compared to 55,838 units sold in July 2024 — a volume decline of 5,473 units. However, on a MoM basis, Yamaha recorded a healthy 13.39% increase, adding 5,948 units over 44,417 units sold in June 2025.

The improvement in MoM sales indicates that Yamaha’s refreshed product strategy and festive season preparations are resonating with customers. The company recently introduced the 2025 MT-15 Version 2.0 with updated technology and new colours. Alongside, Yamaha launched the 2025 Fascino and RayZR, both 125cc scooters with Hybrid technology, aiming to boost demand ahead of the festive rush.

Yamaha RayZR Tops the Charts

Yamaha RayZR continued as the brand’s best-seller, clocking 16,421 units in July 2025. This represented an 11.78% YoY growth compared to 14,690 units sold in July 2024, and a solid MoM gain of 15.04% over 14,274 units in June 2025. Holding a commanding 32.60% share of Yamaha’s portfolio, RayZR remains the key volume driver for the brand.

The FZ followed at No. 2 with 11,110 units sold. It posted a marginal 1.33% YoY growth from 10,964 units in July 2024 and a steady 3.19% MoM rise. Yamaha MT15, though weaker on YoY terms with a 13.70% decline (8,514 units vs. 9,866 units in July 2024), managed to recover on a MoM basis with a strong 19.53% jump over June’s 7,125 units.

Yamaha R15 Sees Sharp MoM Recovery

The R15 supersport bike struggled YoY, dropping 23.98% to 6,623 units compared to 8,712 units in July 2024. However, MoM numbers told a different story as sales surged by 51.21% over 4,380 units in June 2025 — the highest percentage growth among Yamaha’s key models last month.

Yamaha Fascino faced headwinds with sales at 5,450 units, down 45.78% YoY and 11.02% MoM. The dip is likely due to customers awaiting the facelifted 2025 Fascino, which debuted on August 14 with significant updates. Further down the order, Yamaha Aerox posted 2,239 units while R3/MT03 together accounted for 8 units, both registering steady growth over last year.

Overall, while Yamaha’s July sales highlighted YoY challenges, the strong MoM rebound across RayZR, FZ, MT15, and especially R15 suggests momentum could build up in the coming festive season with new launches driving demand.