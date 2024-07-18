HomeBike NewsYamaha Sales Breakup June 2024 – R15, FZ, MT-15, Fascino, RayZR

Yamaha Sales Breakup June 2024 – R15, FZ, MT-15, Fascino, RayZR

Pearl Daniels
Yamaha FZ V4.0

Yamaha India’s domestic sales in June 2024 registered a YoY and MoM de-growth down to 58,471 units

Japanese two-wheeler maker India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. (IYM), a leading two wheeler manufacturer that produces 125cc and 155cc scooters – Fascino, Ray and Aerox and premium motorbikes in the 155cc and 300cc range, has seen sales decline in India in June 2024.

A total of 58,471 units of Yamaha scooters and motorcycles were sold in June 2024, marking a 0.16% YoY decline in sales over 58,567 units sold in June 2023. MoM sales saw an even higher percentage decline by 8.95% when compared to 64,222 units sold in May 2024.

Yamaha Domestic Sales June 2024 – YoY Decline

First on the domestic sales list was the Yamaha RayZR with 15,184 units sold last month. This was a 12.97% YoY growth when compared to 13,441 units sold in June 2023 with the RayZR commanding a 25.97% share in the company portfolio. In April 2024, the company revamped three of its models RayZR, MT15 and Fascino with new colour options and body graphics as a part of the ‘Call of the Blue’ campaign.

Yamaha FZ sales declined by 26.20% YoY to 12,041 units in June 2024, down from 16,312 units sold in June 2023 relating to a 4,275 unit volume decline. Despite this, it still maintained a significant 20.59% share of total sales.

Yamaha Sales Breakup June 2024 – YoY

Sales grew by a modest 27.28% where the Yamaha MT-15 is concerned, to 11,617 units last month, up by 2,490 units over 9,127 units sold in June 2023. The model now commands a 19.87% share in the company portfolio.

Yamaha witnessed a decline in sales for the Fascino (9,254 units) and R15 (8,776 units), a YoY de-growth of 3.32% and 13.20% respectively. There was also the relatively new Aerox on this list with 1,593 unit sales last month while sales of the R3/MT03, launched in December 2023, stood at 6 units.

Yamaha Domestic Sales Down 8.95% MoM in June 2024

Yamaha has also posted an 8.95% MoM decline in domestic sales in June 2024. All of the company models except for the RayZR have seen lower month-on-month demand in domestic markets. Yamaha RayZR sales surged 10.08% to 15,184 units, up from 13,794 units sold in May 2024.

Yamaha Sales Breakup June 2024 – MoM

Thereafter, all models have seen lower sales. FZ sales dipped 16.14% MoM from 14,359 units while MT-15 sales were down 20.50% over 14,612 units sold in May 2024. Fascino (-0.81%) and R15 (-015.90%) also suffered MoM setbacks along with Aerox (-4.67%).

The highest MoM decline in sales was seen for the Yamaha R3/MT-03, sales of which fell by 71.43% MoM from 21 units sold in May 2024 to just 6 units in the past month. The high pricing of the CBU R3 and MT-03 seems to hurt price-conscious Indian buyers when compared to the Aprilia RS 457.

