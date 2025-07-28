Yamaha Sales Breakup June 2025 – R15, FZ, MT15, RayZR

2025 Yamaha Aerox 155, launched in May this year has brought in strong sales last month even as its MoM sales declined

India Yamaha Motor has a robust lineup of models in the premium scooter and motorcycle segments. However, it has been experiencing weak demand in domestic market. Sales have declined both year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM), and year-to-date (YTD) sales have also shown a negative trend.

Yamaha Sales Breakup June 2025

Yamaha sold 44,417 two-wheelers in India during June 2025. This was a 24.04% YoY decline from 58,471 units sold in June 2024 which was a difference of 14,054 units. MoM sales too dipped by 3.62% from 46,086 units sold in May 2025.

Yamaha’s top-selling scooter is the Ray ZR, while the best-selling motorcycle is the FZ lineup. Both however, suffered a YoY decline. Yamaha Ray ZR sales fell by 5.99% YoY to 14,274 units. This related to a 910 unit volume de-growth from 15,184 units sold in June 2024. May 2025 sales had stood at 13,023 units which was a 9.61% MoM growth. The Ray ZR currently commands a 32.14% share in the company’s overall portfolio.

In 2nd place, we have Yamaha FZ which saw a 10.58% YoY decline to 10,767 units. This was a 1,274 unit drop from 12,041 units sold in June 2024. Lower sales were also recorded on a MoM basis by 17.04% from 12,979 units sold in May 2025. MT15 with 7,123 units sold last month suffered a steep 38.68% YoY decline. MoM sales however, ended on a positive note, up by 1.27% from 7,034 unit sales of May 2025.

Also posting a decline in YoY sales but increased MoM demand was the Yamaha Fascino. This 125cc scooter saw its sales decline by 33.81% to 6,125 units last month while its MoM sales improved by double digits of 16.64% from 5,251 units sold in that month.

Yamaha has not seen much domestic demand for its R15 supersport bike. Sales dip was the steepest in this list at 50.09% YoY to 4,380 units last month even as sales had stood at a healthy 8,776 units in the same month last year. MoM sales too suffered a de-growth by 26.96% from 5,997 units sold in May 2025.

Aerox 155 was the only model in the company portfolio to register positive growth YoY which improved by 9.42% to 1,743 units. There had been 1,593 units sold in June 2024 which related to a 150 unit increase in volumes. R3/MT03, the company’s flagship offerings added 5 units to the June 2025 sales tally which was a 16.67% YoY decline.

Yamaha Q2 Sales – April-June 2025

The period April-June 2025 saw Yamaha motor sales at 1,37,329 units. This was a 28.40% YTD decline from 1,91,791 unit sales of the same period of 2024. It related to a volume de-growth of 54,462 units.

Every model on the company sales list suffered from lower sales on a YoY basis in Q2 analysis except for the R3/MT03. RayZR sales were down 15.40% to 41,480 units while FZ sales slipped by 7.34% to 37,228 units. MT15 saw a steep YTD decline of 46.49% to 21,182 units in the 2025 period whereas there had been 39,588 units sold in the same period last year.

Fascino scooter sales dipped by 37.78% to 17,054 units from 27,408 units while the R15 suffered the steepest YTD decline by 49.65% to 15,285 units sold in the April-June 2025 period from as much as 30,357 unit sales of April-June 2024. The Yamaha Aerox too saw its YTD sales decline by 3.46% to 4,987 units while outstanding demand was reported for Yamaha R3/MT03, sales of which grew by 85.25% to 113 units in the past 3 month period over 61 units sold during same period of last year.