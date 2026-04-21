Yamaha Sales Breakup March 2026 – RayZR, FZ, MT15, R15, XSR, Fascino, Aerox, EC06

Yamaha India posted strong domestic sales performance in March 2026, with total dispatches reaching 76,909 units, registering a robust 52.38% YoY growth compared to 50,473 units in March 2025. On a month-on-month basis as well, Yamaha saw a healthy 14.66% growth over February 2026.

Yamaha Sales Breakup March 2026

Leading the charts for Yamaha was RayZR, which recorded 25,798 units, marking a sharp 77.79% YoY growth. This highlights the strong demand for Yamaha’s sporty scooter lineup, especially among younger buyers.

Fascino also contributed steadily with 6,671 units, though it remained largely flat YoY. Aerox, positioned as a premium performance scooter, posted 28.43% growth, reaching 2,557 units. Overall, scooters continue to play a crucial role in Yamaha’s domestic growth story.

FZ Range and R15 Post Solid Gains

In the motorcycle segment, the FZ series registered strong growth with 17,227 units, up 48.73% YoY. This reflects continued demand for Yamaha’s commuter-focused yet sporty offerings.

The R15 also saw a healthy 22.82% increase, with 8,133 units sold, while MT-15 maintained stable volumes at 9,343 units with marginal growth. These models continue to anchor Yamaha’s presence in the premium commuter and entry-level performance segments.

XSR Boosts Volumes With Strong Entry

One of the biggest highlights in March 2026 was the XSR, which posted 6,948 units. As a relatively new entrant, it has quickly gained traction, contributing significantly to Yamaha’s overall volumes. On a month-on-month basis, XSR recorded a massive 651.95% growth, indicating strong initial demand and ramp-up in deliveries.

While overall sales grew on a monthly basis, performance varied across models. RayZR, Fascino and Aerox saw healthy MoM gains, while MT-15 and R15 recorded slight declines. This suggests shifting demand patterns within Yamaha’s lineup, with scooters and new launches driving momentum.

Yamaha has been quite active in the Indian market with regular product updates and new launches. The company recently introduced an updated Fascino, refreshing its popular scooter lineup. Just before that, Yamaha marked its entry into the electric space with the launch of the EC-06, its first electric scooter for India. In addition, the brand has also showcased the Aerox e, an electric version of its performance-oriented scooter, which is expected to launch in the near future. This steady pipeline of updates and new products highlights Yamaha’s intent to stay relevant across both ICE and emerging EV segments.