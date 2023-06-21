Yamaha Sales Breakup May 2023 – FZ, R15, MT15, RayZR, Fascino

Yamaha FZ was the most popular bike in the company lineup that was featured at No. 1 both on domestic and export lists

Yamaha Motor India has posted increased sales in May 2023. Total sales (domestic + exports) in the past month stood at 71,943 units, up from 68,501 units sold in May 2022. While the company has experienced higher domestic sales to the tune of 19.69 percent, its performance in global markets were lackluster with a 22.83 percent YoY de-growth.

Domestic sales stood at 53,751 units in May 2023, up 19.69 percent YoY from 44,907 units sold in May 2022. This was a YoY volume growth of 8,844 units. It was also a MoM growth of 1.53 percent from 52,939 units sold in April 2023.

Yamaha Sales Breakup May 2023

Yamaha FZ was the most sold bike both in domestic and global markets. Yamaha FZ topped domestic sales charts with 16,919 units sold in May 2023, up 12.28 percent from 15,068 units sold in May 2022. It commanded a 31.48 percent share in the company lineup. MoM sales however, dipped by 19.17 percent from 20,931 units sold in April 2023.

It was R15 that featured at No. 2 with 11,280 units sold last month, up 58.43 percent when compared to 7,120 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales were marginally lower by 0.12 percent from 11,294 units sold in April 2023. It was in April that Yamaha also introduced feature and colour updates on the R15 while the MT15 got a new and more affordably priced variant.

Yamaha Ray ZR posted a YoY growth of 10.73 percent to 9,794 units in May 2023 from 8,845 units sold in May 2022 when it featured at No. 3 on the sales list. It was a MoM growth of 33.68 percent from 6,300 units sold in April 2023. The Ray ZR currently commands an 18.22 percent share.

Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter sales doubled in May 2023 to 8,422 units from 2,838 units sold in May 2022. This was a volume growth of 2,838 units with a 15.67 percent share. MoM sales of the Fascino dipped by 1.52 percent from 9,945 units sold in April 2023. The MT15 sales dipped 5.64 percent YoY but improved by 60.13 percent MoM to 7,156 units while sales of the FZ25, of which the company sold 706 units in May 2022, has since been discontinued.

Yamaha Exports May 2023

With Yamaha FZ also being a hot favorite in export markets, the company shipped 6,612 units in May 2023. This was a YoY de-growth of 26.87 percent when compared to 9,042 units shipped in May 2022. MoM sales on the other hand improved by 42.62 percent from 4,636 units exported in April 2023. The FZ currently commands a 36.35 percent share on the export list.

Yamaha Saluto has seen outstanding demand. Exports improved by 311.97 percent YoY and 6.17 percent MoM to 3,510 units. The Saluto RX however, has seen exports dip by 6.18 percent MoM to 3,156 units from 3,364 units sold in April 2023.

Exports also increased YoY for the Ray ZR (3,040 units) and MT15 (960 units) but fell to just 436 units and 388 units respectively for the Yamaha SZ and R15. All the three – MT15, SZ and R15 also posted MoM de-growth. Fascino exports however increased by 200 percent MoM to 90 units from just 30 units sold in April 2023.