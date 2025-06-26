Yamaha Sales Breakup May 2025 – R15, MT-15, FZ, RayZR, Aerox

India Yamaha Motor has been a known player in the country’s premium scooter and motorcycle segments. In the month of May 2025, the company sold a total of 46,086 units, which brought a 34.37% YoY decline and a 1.58% MoM decline, over 70,222 units sold in May 2025 and 46,826 units sold in April 2025. Volume loss stood at 24,136 units YoY and 740 units MoM.

Yamaha Sales Breakup May 2025

Unlike volume generators like Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Bajaj, Suzuki and TVS, Yamaha only operates in the premium segment. The company’s 46,086 units sold last month did not yield any positive growth in both YoY and MoM aspects. The company’s overall best-seller was RayZR scooter and best-selling motorcycle was the FZ lineup.

With 13,023 units sold, RayZR commanded 28.26% of Yamaha’s total sales and secured the best-seller position. However, RayZR faced major sales decline when compared to the 19,794 units sold last year and 14,183 units sold a month before, thus resulting in 34.21% YoY and 8.18% MoM decline, losing 6,771 units YoY and 1,160 units MoM in volume respectively.

In 2nd place, we have FZ lineup which went the same route as RayZR as it sold 12,979 units and constituted 28.16% of Yamaha’s total sales. FZ sales dropped by 9.61% YoY as opposed to 14,359 units sold last year with 1,380 units lost in volume and 3.73% MoM decline as opposed to 13,482 units sold a month before, losing 503 units in volume.

The premium MT-15 and R15 sales stood at 7,034 units and 5,997 units respectively and secured 3rd and 4th places on this list. Both bikes witnessed similar trends in sales with 51.86% and 42.53% YoY decline, but with a MoM growth of 0.13% and 22.19% respectively. Especially the R15 which posted a MoM volume gain of 1,089 units.

Aerox registered YoY and MoM growth

Fascino sales were not far off at 5,251 units and it constitutes 11.39% of Yamaha’s total sales. Sales took a downfall with 43.72% YoY and 7.52% MoM declines. Yamaha Aerox 155 is the only vehicle on this list to register positive growth in both YoY and MoM aspects. With 1,760 units sold, Aerox 155 saw 5.33% YoY and 18.60% MoM growth.

Volume growth with Aerox 155 stood at 89 units YoY and 276 units MoM. The company’s flagship offerings R3 and MT-03 sold 42 units in total, which doubled in volume YoY as opposed to 21 units sold last year. However, it was a 36.36% MoM decline when compared to 66 units sold in April 2025.

Also read – New Yamaha FZ Hybrid bike patented