Yamaha Sales Breakup Nov 2022 – R15, MT15, FZ, RayZR, Fascino

In November 2022, every single product in Yamaha’s domestic lineup showed an alarming decline in sales MoM

Yamaha India sales for the month of November 2022 ended on a positive note. It was only in MoM analysis of domestic sales, there was a chink in Yamaha’s otherwise balanced armour. MoM, every product sold with a Yamaha badge has seen a decline. 42,802 units were sold in the domestic market and 23,316 units were shipped last month.

With these figures, Yamaha India registered 8.89% and 21.56% YoY growth in domestic and export markets respectively. That said, domestic market saw a YoY decline of 30.62%, while exports saw 6.19% MoM growth. The company mostly registered balanced figures and there were no extravagant gains or losses, except for MoM data for domestic market with 18,889 units lost in volume MoM.

Yamaha Sales Breakup Nov 2022

In domestic market, Yamaha sales charts were topped by RayZR 125 scooters with 10,795 units. Even though it surpassed Fascino sales which stood at 9,801 units, RayZR saw a 12.55% YoY decline and 7.60% MoM decline, the latter saw 19.41% YoY growth and 6.67% MoM de-growth.

FZ series is Yamaha’s highest-selling motorcycle and trails behind the company’s scooter lineup in domestic market. With 7,988 units sold, FZ saw 4.77% YoY growth and a 60.92% MoM decline, which is the highest in this list. R15 fell into the red completely by selling 7,427 units and saw an 11.50% YoY drop and a 29.54% MoM drop. Volume loss stood at 965 units YoY and 3,114 units MoM.

R15’s naked sibling MT15 saw 132.31% YoY growth and a 21.18% MoM decline as figures stood at 6,335 units last month. Even though FZ25 registered 3157% YoY growth, sales are nothing to write home about as it sold just 456 units as opposed to just 14 sold in November 2021. MoM analysis shows a drop of 6.62%.

Yamaha Exports Nov 2022

Even though Yamaha dropped some sales MoM in domestic markets, exports show a steady growth of 21.56% YoY and 6.19% MoM. In exports, FZ took the lead with 12,242 units shipped last month and registered 32.40% YoY and 14.04% MoM growth. Volume gain stood at 2,996 and 1,507 units YoY and MoM respectively.

Next in line is YD125 with 3K units. This commuter showed highest growth on this list of 400%, but failed to make a mark MoM with a 20% decline. Domestic highest-seller RayZR took 3rd place in exports with 2,486 units shipped last month and saw a 32.97% YoY decline and 41.33% MoM growth.

While Saluto RX shipped 1,998 units, it was R15 at 5th spot with 1,036 units which is the first Yamaha export to register positive growth in both YoY and MoM analysis at 49.71% and 12.12% respectively. FZ25 and SZ shipped 900 and 764 units last month. FZ25 showed YoY growth and MoM decline, and SZ exports completely fell into the red. Saluto and MT15 sold 686 and 204 units respectively and registered positive growth of 37.20% and 151.85% YoY and 14.33% and 27.50% growth MoM respectively.