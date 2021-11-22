Yamaha Sales Breakup Oct 2021 – R15, MT15, RayZR, Fascino

Yamaha sales dipped 4.33 percent in domestic markets in October 2021 while exports surged 4.26 percent YoY

Yamaha India has posted a YoY de-growth in terms of domestic sales to the tune of 4.33 percent, exports have shown a good increase both where YoY and MoM shipments were concerned. Yamaha sales in domestic markets stood at 57,573 units in October 2021, down 4.33 percent over 60,176 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales however, increased 13.37 percent over 50,783 units sold in September 2021.

Yamaha Sales Breakup Oct 2021

In the company lineup, it was Yamaha RayZR that was in most demand in domestic markets. Sales in the past month stood at 13,601 units, down 13.63 percent over 15,748 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales also suffered a de-growth to the extent of 15.63 percent over 16,121 units sold in September 2021. Share in the company lineup also dipped from 31.74 percent held in September 2021 to 23.62 percent in the past month.

Yamaha Fascino noted better sales in a YoY basis up 0.95 percent to 13,487 units, up from 13,360 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales did not fare as well with a de-growth of 5.31 percent reported over 14,244 units sold in September 2021.

Domestic sales of Yamaha FZ dipped in a YoY basis by 33.53 percent to 13,404 units from 20,164 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales proved better with growth of 194.59 percent over 4,550 units sold in September 2021. Yamaha FZ competes with Bajaj Pulsar 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250/SF 250 in its segment.

Yamaha R15 sales increased 63.70 percent on a YoY basis to 10,246 units, up from 6,259 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales however dipped 13.11 percent over 11,792 units sold in September 2021. Yamaha Motor India has just launched the new R15S V3 at Rs 1.57 lakhs. This is considerably cheaper than the R15 V4.0, which starts off from Rs 1.71 lakh for its base variant going up to all Rs 1.83 lakh for its top spec counterpart. It targets a younger and sportier segment of buyers in the country with its advanced features and technology.

Yamaha MT15 is expected to get updated soon, has seen sales in October 2021 up 45.45 percent to 6,016 units, from 4,136 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales also increased 39.30 percent over 2,514 units sold in September 2021. FZ25 sales increased 60.90 percent YoY to 819 units, up from 509 units sold in October 2020 while MoM sales dipped 47.57 percent over 1,562 units sold in September 2021. The FZ25 takes on Bajaj Pulsar 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250 in its segment.

Yamaha Exports Breakup Oct 2021

Exports of Yamaha Motor India saw positive growth both in terms of YoY and MoM shipments. In the past month, exports stood at 24,225 units, up 4.26 percent over 23,236 units shipped in October 2020. MoM exports increased 32.69 percent over 18,257 units sold in September 2021.

Yamaha FZ saw growth in YoY shipments up 4.30 percent to 10,603 units in October 2021 over 10,166 units sold in October 2020. MoM exports increased 61.39 percent as against 6,570 units shipped in September 2021. Ray ZR exports dipped 29.45 percent in a YoY basis but increased 35.86 percent MoM to 3,766 units while Cruz MoM exports increased 28.94 percent to 2,326 units over 1,804 units sold in September 2021.

Even as the company posted YoY growth in the case of YD125, SZ R15 and Alpha, de-growth was reported for Saluto (-41 percent), Saluto RX (-91.03 percent), MT15 (-43.26 percent) and Fascino for which Yamaha did not report any exports. MoM exports dipped for FZ25 by 7.10 percent to 2,068 units from 2,226 units exported in September 2021.

Sales de-growth was also seen in the case of the Yamaha SZ (-16.96 percent) and Saluto RX (-40.74 percent). MoM exports increased for YD125 by 20 percent to 1,800 units and also for Saluto, R15 and especially for Yamaha Alpha which saw a 180.95 percent increase to 472 units, up from 168 units exported in September 2021.