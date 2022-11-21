Yamaha Sales Breakup Oct 2022 – FZ, R15, MT15, Fascino, RayZR

Yamaha India reports YoY and MoM growth in domestic wholesales for October 2022; Exports fell by 9.37 percent

Yamaha Motor India reported domestic wholesales at 61,691 units in October 2022. YoY growth stood at 7.15 percent, up from 57,573 units. Volume gain stood at 4,118 units. MoM sales were up from 56,939 units. Volume gain stood at 4,752 units at 8.35 percent growth.

Its highest volume model, FZ accounted for 20,440 units at a third of total domestic wholesales. Volume gain stood at 7k units, up from 13,404 units.MoM sales were fairly stable , down marginally from 20,453 units.

Yamaha Sales Breakup Oct 2022

RayZR sales fell by 14 percent, down to 11,683 units. Sales fell from 13,601 units at volume loss of 1.9k units. MoM sales were up from 8,143 units at 3.5k units in volume gain. Sales growth stood at 43.47 percent. R15 sales remained stable at 10,541 units, up from 10,246 units. MoM sales were up 10.38 percent, up from 9.5k units. Fascino sales fell to 10.5k units, down from 13.5k units. Volume loss was close to 3k units at 22 percent decline. MoM sales grew marginally up from 10,348 units.

MT15 sales were up at 8k units from 6k units. Volume gain was reported at just over 2k units at 33 percent growth. MoM sales fell by less than a percent, down from 8.1k units. FZ25 sales fell to 489 units from 819 units. Volume loss stood at 330 units at 40.29 percent decline. MoM sales were up from 343 units.

Exports fell by 9.37 percent, down at 21,956 units. Volume loss stood at 2,269 units, down from 24,225 units. FZ not only dominates domestic wholesales. It is the auto manufacturer’s highest export volume model too. Exports were up marginally at 1.24 percent at 10,735 percent, up from 10,603 units. MoM exports were up 7.21 percent from 10k units. Volume gain stood at 722 units.

YD125 exports more than doubled, up at 3,750 units from 1.8k units. MoM YD125 exports were up from 3.3k units. Volume gain stood at 450 units at 13.64 percent growth. RayZR exports less than halved down at 1,759 units from 3,766 units. Volume loss stood at just over 2k units.

MoM and YoY exports decline

Crux exports fell by 30 percent, down to 1,640 units from 2,326 units. MoM Crux exports fell from 3.4k units. Volume loss stood at 1,768 units. SZ exports units were up at 1,344 units from 1,136 units. Volume gain stood at 208 units. MoM SZ exports were down from 1.9k units.

FZ25 numbers halved, down at 1,044 units from 2,068 units. MoM exports fell from 1.3k units. R15 exports were up at 924 units from 640 units. Volume gain stood at 284 units. Saluto sales fell to 600 units from just over 1k units. MT15 numbers were stable at 160 units. MoM exports fell 12.82 percent, down from 25,185 units. Volume loss stood at 3,229 units.