Yamaha Sales Breakup October 2024 – RayZR, FZ, R15, MT-15, Fascino

Team Blue is expected to launch multiple new motorcycles and scooters in India across varied segments to expand portfolio and boost sales

Within India’s 2W industry, Yamaha has made quite a name for itself. The company has a slew of premium motorcycles and scooters on sale in India. Yamaha’s Indian portfolio lacks commuter options in both scooters (110cc) and motorcycles (100cc and 125cc). Despite that, Yamaha posts healthy numbers, as reflected in October 2024 sales.

Yamaha Sales Breakup October 2024

For the month of October 2024, Yamaha posted a healthy 75,349 units sales, which is not a bad number considering the company lacks budget commuter options. When compared to 67,784 units sold in October 2023 and 66,615 units sold in September 2023, Yamaha achieved positive double-digit YoY and MoM growth of 11.16% and 13.11% respectively. Volume growth stood at 7,565 units YoY and 8,734 units MoM.

Company’s best-seller is RayZR 125 scooter, which commands a 24.49% market share of Yamaha’s total sales. With 18,451 units sold, RayZR 125 registered 33.03% YoY growth over 13,870 units and 12.15% MoM growth over 16,452 units accounting for a volume gain of 4,581 units YoY and 1,999 units MoM.

In 2nd place, we have Yamaha’s FZ streetfighter lineup with 17,874 units sold last month. FZ lineup accounts for 23.72% of Yamaha’s total sales. When compared to 18,000 units sold last year and 13,617 units sold a month before, FZ registered 0.70% YoY decline, losing 126 units in volume and 31.26% MoM growth, gaining 4,257 units in volume.

The premium street fighter, MT-15 sold 13,405 units with an impressive 53.45% YoY growth, gaining 4,669 units in volume and 9.11% MoM growth gaining 1,119 units in volume. MT-15’s fully-faired sibling, YZF-R15, sold 11,449 units and saw a surprising 11.69% YoY decline and a 7.87% MoM growth. MT-15 and R15 accounted for 17.79% and 15.19% of Yamaha’s total sales respectively.

In 5th position, we have Yamaha’s most affordable scooter, Fascino 125. It is also a retro-styled scooter with a 125cc scooter and weighs under 100 kg in weight. With 11,329 units sold last month, Fascino 125 was the only one on this list to register a sales decline in both YoY and MoM analysis with 2.42% YoY and 1.41% MoM decline.

R3 and MT-03 sold 15 units combined

Yamaha’s premium 155cc scooter, Aerox 155, sold a total of 2,826 units and fell into the green completely as it registered 8.53% YoY and a staggering 31.93% MoM growth. This is the only sporty liquid-cooled scooter on sale in India for the mainstream market and has covered a unique niche.

Yamaha’s multi-cylinder portfolio was filled with the launch of R3 and MT-03. These motorcycles are launched with premium pricing and has resulted in slower sales. Together, R3 and MT-03 sold 15 units and there was a 15.38% MoM growth. There will be more multi-cylinder motorcycles from Yamaha in the future.