Yamaha Sales Breakup Sept 2024 – RayZR, FZ, MT15, R15, Aerox, R3

Yamaha showed off excellent sales performance in Sept 2024 with a YoY and MoM growth and sales list led by the RayZR

Yamaha scooters and motorcycle sales in September 2024 showed off significant growth in domestic markets. With a total of 66,615 units sold in the past month, the company marked a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 6.39%, up from 62,612 units in Sept 2023. It was also an even more impressive month-on-month (MoM) growth at 10.60% over 60,231 units sold in August 2024.

Yamaha Sales Sept 2024 – YoY Comparison

Yamaha RayZR topped the company sales charts once again in Sept 2024 with 16,452 units sold. This was a 3.45% YoY growth from 15,904 units sold in Sept 2023 relating to a 548 unit volume improvement. The RayZR currently commands a 24.70% share of Yamaha’s total sales.

It was the Yamaha FZ street bike that was at No. 2 on the sales list. It suffered a YoY decline in demand by 8.44% to 13,617 units, down from 14,872 units sold in Sept 2024. Despite this, it still maintained a significant 20.44% share in company sales.

The MT15 gained highest YoY growth by 41.36% to 12,286 unit sales last month. This was a 3,595 unit volume increase from 8,691 units sold in Sept 2024 to command an 18.44% share. Yamaha Fascino sales dipped by 4.35% YoY to 11,491 units, down from 12,014 units sold in Sept 2023 while R15 sales also suffered a setback by 4.64% with 10,614 unit sales last month. The R15 accounted for 11,131 unit sales in Sept 2023.

Yamaha Aerox 155cc has shown off outstanding YoY growth at 36.43% with sales figures going up from 1,570 units sold in Sept 2023 to 2,142 units in the past month. This was a volume increase of 572 units. Commanding a minor presence on the sales list was the Yamaha R3/MT03 with just 13 unit sales last month and a 0.02% share in company sales list.

Yamaha India Sales Sep 2024 – MoM Growth

A MoM sales analysis shows off a 10.60% improvement in sales to 66,615 units in Sept 2024. It was the Ray ZR that saw a marginal 1.16% MoM growth from 16,264 units sold in Aug 2024 to 16,452 units in the past month. However, the ZR had commanded a higher share of 27% in August which dipped to 24.70% last month.

Yamaha FZ sales were up 11.13% MoM to 13,617 units from 12,253 units sold in Aug 2024, up by 1,364 units by volumes. It was followed by the MT15 which also posted significant MoM growth of 23.74% to 12,286 units while Fascino was lower down the sales order with 11,491 unit sales last month relating to a 3.26% MoM growth over 11,128 units sold in Aug 2024.

Sales of the R15 grew by 23.66% MoM to 10,614 units, a volume increase of 2,031 units over 8,583 units sold in Aug 2024 while Aerox sales also showed off a 7.21% MoM growth to 2,142 units up by 144 units over 1,998 units sold in Aug 2024. Yamaha R3/MT03 sales fell by 82.89% down to just 13 units in the past month which was a 63 unit volume decline from 76 units sold in Aug 2024.