Yamaha Sales Breakup Sept 2025 – RayZR, FZ, MT15, R15, Fascino, Aerox, R3

Yamaha sales saw a steady rise marking a healthy YoY and MoM growth while Q3 2025 also ended on a positive note

The overall two-wheeler segment saw a strong finish to September 2025. New tax reforms and a bountiful festive season contributed to robust growth across the board. Yamaha Motor India registered total sales of 73,307 units, marking a 9.90% YoY growth from 66,705 units in September 2024. MoM sales were also up by 21.34%, compared to 60,413 units sold in August 2025.

Yamaha Sales Breakup Sept 2025

The RayZR continued as Yamaha’s best-seller, posting 27,280 units, a 64.91% YoY growth and a 10,738-unit volume gain over 16,542 units sold in September 2024. RayZR currently contributes 37.21% of Yamaha’s total sales. MoM growth stood at 31.97%, up from 20,671 units in August 2025.

In second place was the FZ series, with sales up 18.51% YoY and 12.66% MoM, totaling 16,137 units and commanding a 22.01% market share. The MT-15 registered a slight 4.81% YoY decline to 11,695 units (down from 12,286 units in September 2024), but recovered on an MoM basis with a 10.20% improvement over 10,613 units sold in August 2025.

The R15 (9,329 units) and Fascino (5,955 units) saw noticeable YoY declines, though both improved MoM by 23.91% and 22.81%, respectively. The Aerox 155 showcased growth on both fronts, up 35.43% YoY to 2,901 units, and 19.68% MoM from 2,424 units in August 2025. Yamaha also sold 10 units of the R3/MT-03 duo — a 23.08% YoY decline, but a 150% MoM rebound from just 4 units in August 2025.

Yamaha Sales Q3 2025

During Q3 2025, Yamaha reported total sales of 1,84,085 units, a marginal 0.72% YoY increase from 1,82,774 units in Q3 2024 — a volume gain of 1,311 units. The RayZR led the charge with 64,372 units, up 35.53% from 47,496 units in Q3 2024 — a volume gain of 16,876 units. The FZ series followed with 41,570 units, up 12.86% YoY from 36,834 units. Meanwhile, MT-15 sales declined 3.92% to 30,822 units, and the R15 fell 15.87% to 23,481 units compared to 27,909 units in the same period last year.

The Fascino dropped sharply by 50.25%, selling 16,254 units versus 31,671 units in Q3 2024. On the other hand, Aerox 155 maintained its growth momentum with 7,564 units, up 32.98% YoY from 5,688 units. The R3/MT-03 pair faced a 76.84% decline, with just 22 units sold in Q3 2025, down from 95 units in Q3 2024.

Upcoming Launch

Yamaha is gearing up for an exciting month ahead, as the XSR155 was recently spied testing on Indian roads, hinting at its imminent arrival. The company has already announced an event scheduled for November 11, which is widely speculated to mark the official launch of the XSR155. This neo-retro motorcycle, based on the proven R15 platform, has generated strong buzz among enthusiasts for its blend of classic styling and modern performance. Once launched, the XSR155 is expected to give a significant boost to Yamaha’s sales, further strengthening its presence in the premium 150cc-160cc motorcycle segment.