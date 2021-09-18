Yamaha Sales, Exports Aug 2021 – R15, MT15, RayZR, FZ, Fascino

Yamaha domestic sales increased 8.11 percent while exports saw a YoY increase of 61.59 percent

Yamaha India domestic sales in the past month saw an 8.11 percent YoY increase to 54,042 units, up from 49,989 units sold in August 2020. In domestic market, it was the Fascino, RayZR and R15 that posted sales increase while sales of the Yamaha FZ, MT15 and FZ25 dipped substantially.

Yamaha Sales Aug 2021

Topping sales charts was Fascino, Yamaha’s entry-level 125cc scooter. Sales increased 15.12 percent YoY to 18,037 units over 15,668 units sold in August 2020. Currently commanding a 33.38 percent share, MoM sales increased substantially by 89.36 percent over 9,525 units sold in July 2021 when it held a 19.81 percent share.

At No. 2 in domestic sales was RayZR of which the company sold 16,064 units last month. This was a 2.84 percent increase over 15,620 units sold in August 2020. MoM sales increased by 127.76 percent over 7,053 units sold in July 2021. More recently, the company launched the Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid at Rs 76,830. The scooter gets two variants of RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid targeting buyers in varying age groups.

Sales of Yamaha R15 also increased substantially by 75.51 percent YoY to 9,590 units with a share percentage of 17.75, up from 5,464 units sold in August 2020. MoM sales also saw an improvement by 31.73 percent as against 7,280 units sold in July 2021 when it commanded a 15.14 percent share. This drastic increase is likely due to the fact that the Yamaha is getting ready to launch 2021 R15 V4 and R15M on 21st Sep.

Lower down the order, YoY domestic sales of Yamaha FZ, MT15 and FZ25 dipped substantially. FZ sales dipped 57.42 percent to 7,608 units in the past month, down from 17,868 units sold in August 2020. MoM sales also dipped 57.89 percent over 18,066 units sold in July 2021.

MT15 sales dipped 57.77 percent to 1,752 units, down from 4,149 units sold in August 2020. Sales on a MoM basis fell 67.04 percent over 5,316 units sold in July 2021. Yamaha FZ25 sales on the other hand dipped on a YoY basis by 42.91 percent to 991 units but recovered in terms of MoM sales, up 19.25 percent over 831 units sold in July 2021.

Yamaha Exports Aug 2021

With total exports of 22,965 units in August 2021, this was a 61.59 percent increase over 14,212 units exported in August 2020. MoM exports however dipped 12.68 percent over 26,300 units shipped in July 2021. Yamaha FZ led the export chart with 9,108 units exported in August 2021 over 6,532 units shipped in August 2020 leading to a 39.44 percent YoY growth. MoM exports however dipped 26.87 percent over 12,455 units shipped in July 2021.

Exports of RayZR (5,162 units), Crux (3,786 units) and Yamaha SZ (2,196 units) increased substantially in August 2021 over August 2020 and also on a MoM basis; except for the SZ that reported a 6.07 percent decline in exports in July 2021.

Yamaha FZS exports also dipped 18.26 percent to 958 units in the past month, down from 1,172 units shipped in August 2020. MoM exports of the FZ25 saw a de-growth of 61.23 percent over 2,471 units shipped in July 2021. Even as R15 exports surged 329.85 percent to 864 units over 201 units shipped in August 2020, MoM exports dipped 10.19 percent from 962 units shipped in July 2021.

Yamaha MT15 has noted the highest increase in MoM exports up 7900 percent from 3 units shipped in July 2021 to 240 units in August 2021. YoY exports of Yamaha Saluto RX and Fascino also dipped 94.29 percent and 99.46 percent respectively while MoM exports of the Saluto RX increased 105.56 percent.