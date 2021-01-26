Yamaha Sales, Exports Break Up Dec 2020 – FZ, Ray, Fascino, R15, MT15

Yamaha Motor India clocked domestic sales of 39,224 units in December 2020, 33 percent growth as compared to 29,486 units soldin Dec 2019

Yamaha Motor India currently retails Fascino, Ray ZR and Ray ZR Street Rally scooters and motorcycles which include R15 Version 3.0, MT15, FZ FI and FZS FI Version 3.0 along with the FZ 25 and FZS 25. Significant sales growth for this two wheeler maker has been seen over the past 6 months since July 2020.

Even as the rest of the segment was facing certain restrictions in view of constraints in part supplies and other limitations. The company expects overall demand to grow through 2021 owing to increase in demand for personal mobility.

Yamaha Domestic Sales

Along with reporting a 33.03 percent YoY sales growth, Yamaha Motor India did see a drop in volumes of 13,984 units or 26.28 percent, when compared to 53,208 units sold in November 2020.Sales in the past month saw the FZ, Ray, R5, MT15 and FZ25 post sales growth.

FZ sales surged 45.78 percent to 14,161 units, up from 9,714 units sold in Dec 2019. FZ25 saw the most growth of 1,404.35 percent from 23 units sold in Dec 19 to 346 units in Dec 20. MoM sales dipped from 53,208 units sold in Nov 20 with only the FZ25 posting sales growth of 22.26 percent.

Yamaha FZ Most In Demand In Global Markets

YoY exports ended on a negative note with a 29.73 percent de-growth to 19,907 units as against 28,331 units exported in Dec 19. MoM exports were however more encouraging, up 32.41 percent as compared to 15,034 units exported in Nov 20.

The Yamaha FZ was the most exported model in the company lineup followed by the Crux and FZ25 while MoM exports of the Yamaha Saluto RX surged as much as 2,100 percent from 36 units exported in Nov 20 to 792 units in Dec 20.

Yamaha Alpha scooter also noted positive sales both in terms of YoY and MoM exports with dispatches to global markets up 20 percent to 336 units in Dec 20 up from 280 units in Dec 19 and from 112 units exported in Nov 20.

It was at the end of last year that Yamaha introduced the ‘Test Ride My Yamaha’ campaign to spread awareness on the several safety and technology updates on its 125cc scooters like the Fascino 125 Fi, RayZR 125 Fi and RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi. This 125cc range of scooters come in with features such as engine start/stop system, smart motor generator, side stand engine cut off switch and front disc brake with unified braking system.

Yamaha Motor India is also planning an entry into the electric bike segment so as to compete against the Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450x. The company currently sells the EC-05 electric scooter in Taiwan and could bring this model to India with some modifications so as to suite ride conditions in the country.