Yamaha Sales, Exports Breakup Jan 2021 – FZ, Fascino, R15, MT15, RayZR

While Yamaha has reported higher domestic sales in January, exports have declined

A total of 46,879 units were sold in the domestic market, which is YoY growth of 6.10%. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 44,184 units. On exports front, Yamaha has registered negative growth of -19.05%. From 19,052 units in January last year, exports have come down to 15,422 units in January 2021.

Yamaha domestic sales January 2021

The top selling two-wheeler for Yamaha in January 2021 was FZ with sales of 21,496 units. YoY sales have more than doubled, as compared to 13,957 units sold in January last year. FZ contributed 45.85% to the company’s overall sales in January 2021.

Next in the list is Fascino, one of the popular 125cc scooters in the country. A total of 8,416 units were sold in January 2021. YoY sales growth has turned negative at -27.74%, as compared to 11,647 units sold in January last year. Fascino’s share in sales was 17.95% in January 2021.

At number three is R15 with 8,408 units sold in January 2021. YoY sales are up 25.14%, as compared to 6,719 units sold in January last year. R15 contribution to overall sales was 17.94%.

MT15 is next with a massive 851.85% jump in YoY growth. As compared to 648 units in January last year, sales have zoomed to 6,168 units in January 2021. Percentage share in sales was 13.16%.

At number five is RayZR with 2,232 units sold in January 2021. RayZR seems to be losing traction, as YoY sales are down by -78.75%. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 10,504 units. Percentage share was 4.76%.

Other Yamaha two-wheelers in the list include FZ25, Saluto, Alpha, R3 and Saluto RX. Of these, only FZ25 has positive YoY growth. Sales are up from 144 units to 159 units, which is YoY growth of 10.42%. Saluto, Alpha, and R3 have zero sales in January 2021.

Yamaha exports breakup January 2021

Export numbers do not look encouraging, as only four Yamaha two-wheelers have positive YoY growth in January 2021. FZ leads in exports as well with a total of 5,676 units. However, YoY growth has slackened by -10.13%, as compared to 6,316 units exported in January last year.

Next in the list are Saluto (2,650 units), Saluto RX (1,512) and Crux (1,332), all of which have registered positive YoY growth. Of these, Saluto RX has max YoY growth in percentage terms. Exports have zoomed from 252 units in January last year to 1,512 units in January 2021. Crux has also registered impressive YoY gain of 166.40%.

FZ25 is placed at fifth spot, with negative YoY growth of -52.92%. Next is SZ with 1,220 units exported in January 2021. YoY growth is 2.43%, as compared to 1,191 units exported in January last year. Other two-wheelers in the list include RayZR (1,074 unit), R15 (390), MT15 (160), Fascino (120) and Alpha (0). All of these have negative YoY growth in January 2021.