Yamaha India Sales, Exports June 2021 – FZ, R15, MT15, Ray ZR, Fascino

Yamaha India noted lower domestic sales in June 2021 while exports surged 354 percent YoY

Two wheeler segment reported decent growth in June 2021, considering its poor performance in April and May. Pent up demand, opening up following lockdowns announced across various states and predictions of a favourable monsoon could have boosted sales.

Here is Yamaha India sales report for June 2021 – domestic sales and exports on a year-on-year and month-on-month basis. In June 2021, domestic sales dipped 16.76 percent to 24,588 units, down from 29,539 units sold in June 2020.

FZ is Best-seller

Yamaha FZ claimed the most sales at 11,084 units, up 30.97 percent as against 8,463 units sold in June 2020. FZ commands a 45.08 percent share. Yamaha R15 and MT15 also saw positive sales growth of 38.52 percent and 44.89 percent respectively with 5,020 units and 3,628 units sold in the past month.

YoY de-growth was seen in the case of Ray ZR and Fascino. Ray ZR sales dipped 71.54 percent to 2,229 units in June 2021, down from 7,832 units sold in June 2020. Fascino sales were down to 2,065 units in the past month from 7,116 units sold in June 2020.

YoY Exports

Yamaha Exports on the other hand increased dramatically. Total exports for June 2021 were at 27,797 units, up 354.20 percent over 6,120 units exported in June 2020. FZ was the most exported with 11,780 units shipped in June 2021, up 261.02 percent over 3,263 units in June 2020.

The Yamaha RayZR was the company’s second most exported model in June 2021. Yamaha Saluto RX, FZ25 and Crux also contributed to export numbers but the most growth was seen in the case of SZ, R15 and Fascino. Total exports stood at 3,348 units, up 152.30 percent over 1,327 units exported in June 2020.

MoM sales Growth

MoM growth was reported both in terms of domestic sales and exports. Domestic sales increased 189 percent to 24,588 units in June 2021 from 8,508 units sold in May 2021. Yamaha FZ noted a MoM increase of 268.48 percent from 3,008 units sold in May 2021 while R15 domestic sales increased 135.46 percent from 2,132 units sold in May 2021 to 5,020 units in June 2021.

Yamaha MT15, Ray ZR and Fascino sales also increased significantly MoM. It was FZ25 that saw the highest percentage increase at 301.43 percent from 140 units sold in May 2021 to 562 units in the past month.

Exports on the other hand increased 58.73 percent to 27,797 units from 17,512 units exported in May 2021. FZ was the most exported model. All two wheelers in the company lineup noted increased exports except for Crux. Crux exports dipped 71.58 percent to 1,690 units in June 2021, from 5,946 units shipped in May 2021.