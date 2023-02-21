Yamaha Sales Jan 2023 YoY Vs MoM – R15, MT15, FZS, FZ25

Yamaha has updated their motorcycle and scooter range to meet the new BS6 Phase 2 norms

Yamaha India has done well in domestic markets reporting a 9.80 percent YoY and 31.60 percent MoM growth. However, exports have dipped YoY and MoM by 7.95 percent and 18.20 percent respectively. Yamaha domestic sales stood at 39,688 units in Jan 2023. This was a 9.80 percent YoY growth over 36,146 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales also improved by 31.60 percent from 30,157 units sold in Dec 2022.

Yamaha Sales Jan 2023

With FZ series once again in the lead after falling to No. 3 in Dec 2022, sales stood at 12,822 units last month, down 18.51 percent YoY from 15,734 units sold in Jan 2022. It was a MoM growth of 110.09 percent when compared to 6,103 units sold in Dec 2022. Share improved to 32.31 percent in the past month from 20.24 percent held in Dec 2022.

Yamaha MT15 was at No. 2 with 8,738 units sold in Jan 2023 up 51300 percent over just 17 units sold in Jan 2022. It was also a 169.11 percent MoM growth from 3,247 units sold in Dec 2022. Up next was the R15 with sales of 7,925 units in the past month, up 28.95 percent when compared to 6,146 units sold in Jan 2022. It was a MoM growth of 16.08 percent from 6,827 units sold in Dec 2022.

At No. 4 was the Yamaha RayZR with sales de-growth both on YoY and MoM basis. It was down 26.87 percent to 5,141 units in Jan 2023 from 7,030 units sold in Jan 2022 while in Dec 2022 sales had stood at 9,713 units relating to a 47.07 percent MoM dip in demand.

Yamaha Fascino sales fell 35.03 percent YoY to 4,042 units in Jan 2023 while there had been 6,221 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales also fell 5.25 percent over 4,266 units sold in Dec 2022. This took share percent down to 10.18 in the past month from 14.15 percent held in Dec 2022. FZ25 has been doing well in terms of sales reporting a2.20 percent YoY growth to 1,020 units in Jan 2023 while MoM sales improved 101900 percent from just 1 units sold in Dec 2022.

Yamaha Exports Jan 2023

In export markets, sales dipped 7.95 percent YoY to 18,215 units in the past month from 19,788 units shipped in Jan 2022. MoM exports were also in the red down by 18.20 percent from 22,269 units sold in Dec 2022. Here also it was the Yamaha FZ that led the sales charts despite a YoY and MoM de-growth. Sales stood at 8,756 units in the past month.

Sales of the Saluto were more positive with a 375 percent YoY growth to 2,850 units while MoM exports improved by 33.18 percent. It also improved sales for the MT15 to 1,502 units in Jan 2023 relating to a 838.75 percent YoY and 525.83 percent MoM improvement in exports.

The export list also included RayZR (1,464 units), FZ25 (1,288 units) and Saluto RX(1,156 units). Saluto RX exports dipped MoM by 75.60 percent as there had been 4,738 units shipped in Dec 2022. Thereafter, exports of all other models on this list remained low. Yamaha SZ (636 units) saw flat MoM growth while R15 (508 units), Fascino (55 units) suffered YoY and MoM de-growth. Yamaha YD125 and Crux exports were down to 0 units.