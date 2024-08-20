Yamaha Sales July 2024 – RayZR, FZ, Fascino, MT15, R15, Aerox, R3, MT03

Yamaha India has registered a decline in domestic sales for July 2024 – Their top selling 2W is RayZR with over 14k units

In July 2024, Yamaha India’s domestic sales of scooters and motorcycles saw a decline, registering a total of 55,838 units compared to 61,884 units sold in July 2023. This represents a drop of 6,046 units, marking a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 9.77%.

Yamaha Sales Breakup July 2024 – RayZR Takes the Lead

Yamaha RayZR emerged as the top-selling model in the domestic market for July 2024, with 14,690 units sold. However, this still marked a decrease of 1,138 units compared to July 2023, a 7.19% decline in YoY growth. Despite the drop, RayZR managed to capture 26.31% of the total share.

Yamaha FZ series faced a significant decline in sales, with 10,964 units sold in July 2024, compared to 16,651 units in July 2023. This translates to a decrease of 5,687 units, leading to a YoY decline of 34.15%. FZ held a 19.64% share of Yamaha Sales in July 2024. Fascino also experienced a decline, with 10,052 units sold in July 2024, a decrease of 1,658 units from July 2023. This represents a 14.16% YoY decline, bringing its share to 18.00%.

On a positive note, Yamaha MT15 showed remarkable growth, with sales increasing by 4,061 units YoY. In July 2024, 9,866 units of MT15 were sold, compared to 5,805 units in the same month last year, reflecting a 69.96% growth. MT15 captured 17.67% of the total share. Yamaha R15 saw a decline in sales, with 8,712 units sold in July 2024, down by 1,993 units from the previous year. This resulted in an 18.62% decrease in YoY growth, contributing 15.60% to the total share.

Yamaha Aerox recorded a positive growth trend, with 1,548 units sold in July 2024, up by 363 units from July 2023. This marks a 30.63% increase in YoY sales, although it held a smaller share of 2.77%. Recently launched Yamaha R3/MT03 registered sales of 6 units in July 2024.

Yamaha Sales Breakup July 2024 – MoM Performance

Yamaha India registered a month-on-month (MoM) decline of 4.50% compared to June 2024, where the company sold 58,471 units. RayZR, Yamaha’s top seller, saw a slight drop in sales with 14,690 units sold in July 2024, compared to 15,184 units in June 2024. FZ series experienced a more significant decline, with July 2024 sales standing at 10,964 units, down by 1,077 units from June 2024.

On a positive note, Yamaha Fascino registered an increase in sales, with 10,052 units sold in July 2024, up by 798 units from the 9,254 units sold in June 2024. This translates to an 8.62% growth in MoM sales, bucking the overall downward trend. MT15, which showed strong YoY growth, faced a significant MoM decline in July 2024. Sales dropped to 9,866 units, a decrease of 1,751 units from June 2024, representing a 15.07% decline.

R15 saw a minimal decrease in MoM sales, with 8,712 units sold in July 2024, just 64 units less than the 8,776 units sold in June 2024, resulting in a slight 0.73% decline. Yamaha Aerox recorded 1,548 units sold in July 2024, a slight drop of 45 units from the previous month’s 1,593 units. This equates to a 2.82% decrease in MoM sales. R3/MT03 maintained steady sales with 6 units sold in both June and July 2024, reflecting no change in MoM performance.