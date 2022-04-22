Yamaha Sales March 2022 – R15, MT15, FZ S, Fascino, RayZR

Yamaha India domestic sales and exports dropped on YoY basis while MoM performance was more positive

As demand for electric two wheelers rises, petrol powered models are experiencing diminishing sales. Every leading two wheeler maker has posted a YoY de-growth in March 2022 even as MoM sales saw some improvement. Taking domestic sales into account, Yamaha India sales dipped 14.15 percent YoY to 39,697 units in March 2022, down from 46,241 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales improved 14.02 percent over 34,817 units sold in February 2022.

Yamaha Sales March 2022

Yamaha FZ and FZ25 were the only two models in the company lineup to post both YoY and MoM growth. FZ sales stood at 23,016 units in March 2022, up 38.96 percent over 16,563 units sold in March 2021. This was a 6,453 unit volume growth while the FZ currently commands a 57.98 percent share. MoM sales improved 71.83 percent over 13,395 units sold in February 2022. No other bike in the company lineup was able to cross sales above the 10,000 unit mark.

At No. 2 was Yamaha RayZR with a 23.39 percent YoY degrowth to 6,341 units. This was against 8,272 units sold in March 2021 relating to a volume de-growth of 1,931 units while share percentage stands at 15.97. RayZR MoM sales dipped 24.11 percent over 8,355 units sold in February 2022.

Yamaha R15’s YoY sales also dipped substantially by 17.46 percent to 5,768 units, down from 6,988 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales fell 9.95 percent over 6,405 units sold in February 2021. Share percentage also dipped MoM from 18.40 percent held in February 2022 to 14.53 percent in the past month. Yamaha MT15 sales were 0 last month, as it was not on sale. This month, the new MT15 V2 has been launched.

YoY and MoM sales of the Fascino also fell significantly by 47.28 percent and 36.53 percent respectively. Sales which had stood at 7,724 units in March 2021 dipped to 4,072 units in March 2022. Sales had also been at 6,416 units in February 2022 leading to a 2,344 unit volume de-growth while share percentage dipped from 18.43 percent to 10.26 percent.

FZ25 saw increased demand in domestic markets. Sales which had stood at 222 units in March 2021 increased 125.23 percent to 500 units last month while MoM sales increased 103.25 percent over 246 units sold in February 2022. This caused an increase in share percentage from 0.71 percent to 1.26 percent. Earlier this month, Yamaha announced a price hike across its portfolio. Following this price hike, Yamaha scooters see an increase in the range of Rs 1,600 to Rs 3,000 while the company’s motorcycles have become costlier by up to Rs 4,500.

Yamaha India Exports March 2022

Even as YoY exports dipped 8.53 percent to 30,731 units in March 2022, down from 33,596 units sold in March 2021, its MoM sales increased 37.96 percent over 22,275 units shipped in February 2022. In global markets, the Yamaha FZ and Saluto commanded more attention from buyers. Yamaha FZ exports increased 4.62 percent to 13,670 units in March 2022, up from 13,066 units sold in March 2021 with a 44.48 percent share. MoM sales also increased substantially by 34.81 percent over 10,140 units sold in February 2022.

Exports of Yamaha RayZR dipped 22.01 percent to 4,288 units from 5,498 units sold in March 2021. MoM exports, however, increased by 131.91 percent over 1,849 units sold in February 2022. Yamaha Crux exports fell 27.04 percent on a YoY basis to 4,172 units while MoM shipments increased 57.20 percent over 2,654 units in February 2022. YD125 exports were at 2,550 units in the past month. This was a 5.56 percent MoM de-growth over 2,700 units sold in February 2022.

Shipments of the Yamaha FZ25 and SZ also fell 26.83 percent and 0.97 percent YoY to 2,130 units and 2,040 units respectively while SZ MoM performance improved 205.39 percent over 668 units sold in February 2022. Saluto also saw a YoY and MoM growth to 900 units however, R15 exports dipped to 717 units, Alpha (112 units), MT15 (80 units) and Saluto RX (72 units) in the past month.