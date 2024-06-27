HomeBike NewsYamaha Sales May 2024 - MT15, FZ, RayZR, R15, Fascino, Aerox, R3,...

Yamaha Sales May 2024 – MT15, FZ, RayZR, R15, Fascino, Aerox, R3, MT03

Ashwin Ram N P
New Yamaha MT15
Image – Patna Bikes

Yamaha India sales in May 2024 stood at a little over 64k units – Registering a YoY growth of 20%

Yamaha scooters and motorcycles has experienced significant growth in its domestic sales in India for May 2024. With a total of 64,222 units sold, the company marked an impressive year-over-year growth of 19.88%, up from 53,571 units in May 2023.

Yamaha Sales May 2024 – YoY Comparison

Leading the charge is the MT15, which saw sales more than double from 7,156 units in May 2023 to 14,612 units this May. This 104.19% growth catapulted the MT15 to a commanding 22.75% share of Yamaha’s total sales. At No 2 is FZ series, which faced a downturn, with a 15.13% drop in sales, decreasing from 16,919 units to 14,359 units. Despite this, it still maintained a significant 22.36% share of the total sales.

Yamaha RayZR also had a strong showing with a 40.84% increase, rising from 9,794 units to 13,794 units, securing a 21.48% share. Yamaha R15 saw a 7.49% decline, going from 11,280 units to 10,435 units, representing a 16.25% share.

Yamaha Fascino recorded a modest but positive growth of 10.78%, with sales climbing from 8,422 units to 9,330 units. This model now holds a 14.53% share of the market. Yamaha Aerox registered 1,671 units sold, contributing 2.60% to the total sales. The new R3/MT03 motorcycles had a minor presence with just 21 units sold, accounting for a 0.03% share.

Yamaha Sales May 2024 – MoM Comparison

Taking a look at the month on month sales performance of Yamaha Motor India, sales have shown a steady month-on-month growth, with a total of 64,222 units sold compared to 63,098 units in April 2024. This represents a modest 1.78% increase, demonstrating the brand’s consistent performance in the market.

Yamaha MT15 led the sales surge, with 14,612 units sold in May, up from 13,359 units in April. This 9.38% increase highlights the MT15’s growing popularity, now holding a 21.17% share of Yamaha’s sales. The FZ series also saw positive growth, with sales rising by 4.22%, from 13,778 units in April to 14,359 units in May. This model now represents 21.84% of the total sales.

New RayZR experienced a slight dip in sales, dropping by 1.86% from 14,055 units in April to 13,794 units in May. Despite this decline, it remains a significant contributor with a 22.27% share. Sales of the R15 decreased by 6.38%, from 11,146 units in April to 10,435 units in May. This model now accounts for 17.66% of Yamaha’s sales.

Fascino recorded a notable 5.73% increase in sales, going from 8,824 units in April to 9,330 units in May. Its share of the market rose to 13.98%. The Aerox saw a more substantial decrease of 12.15%, with sales falling from 1,902 units in April to 1,671 units in May, making up 3.01% of the total. Flagship R3/MT03 models experienced the most significant drop, with sales declining by 38.24%, from 34 units in April to 21 units in May. This segment holds a minimal 0.05% share.

