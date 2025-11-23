Yamaha Sales Oct 2025 – Ray ZR, FZ, MT15, R15, Fascino, Aerox

Yamaha RayZR led the sales list with a strong 33.25% share and 22,738 units sold in Oct 2025

The two wheeler market saw a surge in demand in October 2025. The performance of this segment was driven by heightened buying during the festive season while GST 2.0 rate rationalization too lent itself to this positive impact.

While most brands reported double digit growth, Yamaha India sales fell to 68,375 units. This marked a 9.27% YoY decline from 75,358 units sold in Oct 2024 while MoM sales were down by 6.73% as compared to 73,307 units of Sept 2025. Most models in the company portfolio remained in the red.

Yamaha India YoY vs MoM Sales – Oct 2025

In a No. 1 position was the Yamaha RayZR scooter with 22,738 units sold. This was a 23.23% YoY growth from 18,451 units sold in Oct 2024. Currently commanding a 33.25% market share, its MoM sales declined by 16.65% when compared to 27,280 units sold in Sept 2025.

At No. 2, the Yamaha FZ Series has seen its sales decline sharply YoY by 9.09% to 16,250 units from 17,874 units. MoM sales saw a marginal 0.70% growth from 16,137 units of Sept 2025. Yamaha has just launched the new FZ-RAVE in India, augmenting it presence in the 150cc premium commuter segment. The MT 15 followed with 13,173 unit sales, but seeing a 1.73% YoY decline. Its MoM performance however, ended more positively with a 12.64% growth from 11,695 units sold in Sept 2025.

Yamaha R15, a popular and affordable sports bike in India, has seen its sales dive to 7,949 units in the past month. This was a 30.57% YoY and 14.79% MoM de-growth. The Fascino too suffered severe sales decline to 5,361 units whereas there had been 11,329 units sold in Oct 2024 relating to a 52.68% YoY de-growth. MoM sales also ended in the red by 9.97%.

While Yamaha Aerox saw a 2.23% YoY growth to 2,889 units from 2,826 units, its MoM sales fell by 0.41%. There was the Yamaha R3/MT03 with 15 units sold, a 37.50% YoY de-growth but a 50% gain on a MoM basis.

Yamaha India New Launches

Yamaha is gearing up for a strong rebound in the coming months, backed by a refreshed and more diverse product lineup. With the XSR155 bringing a stylish neo-retro option to the popular R15 platform, Yamaha now has a motorcycle that appeals to both enthusiasts and lifestyle-focused buyers — a segment where demand has been steadily rising.

On the EV front, the newly launched EC-06 electric scooter, boasting a 160 km range, is set to attract urban commuters looking for a premium, long-range EV. Deliveries beginning next quarter will further add momentum. In addition, Yamaha’s confirmation of the upcoming Aerox Electric positions the brand strongly in the fast-growing performance EV scooter space. Together, these launches broaden Yamaha India’s appeal and are expected to significantly boost sales volumes across both ICE and EV segments.