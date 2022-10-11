Yamaha Scooter Modified With R1 Inspired Body – Performance Boost

In international markets such as Europe, Yamaha TMax has been a popular choice ever since it was launched in 2001

TMax is considered by many as a product that popularized the concept of maxi-scooters. Over the years, Yamaha has introduced new updates to improve overall aesthetics, usability and performance. In its current form, Yamaha TMax checks all the right boxes in terms of attractiveness, comfort, ergonomics and ride dynamics.

However, when it comes to personal tastes and preferences, there’s always room for tweaks and upgrades. That’s exactly what Ortolani Customs has done in this customization project that utilizes a brand-new Yamaha TMax. The custom bike is named Titan, which justifies its hyper styling, unique features and possibly best-in-class performance.

Yamaha TMax Titan hyperscooter

A custom workshop based in Nice, France, Ortolani Customs is primarily focused on motorcycle customizations. So, when a request for TMax came in, it was kind of surprising for the team at Ortolani Customs. Initially hesitant, folks at the workshop finally decided to take this project as a challenge. The client had wanted a more dynamic look and feel for TMax, along with performance improvements. All these requirements were successfully met through the use of custom-made as well as aftermarket components.

Yamaha TMax Titan custom bike has much of the plastic bodywork removed. This required a complete teardown of the maxi-scooter to begin with. In its place, the bike gets handmade panels made from aluminium. Incredibly sleek finish of the handmade bodywork indicates the massive amount of elbow grease that has gone into this project.

While the front fascia looks familiar to Yamaha R1, the rest of the bike was modified based entirely on the bike modifier’s imagination. Customized Yamaha TMax gets an exciting dual-tone theme of Porsche 911 GT3RS green and Lotus yellow accents. This colour theme complements the bike’s sleek profile.

Yamaha TMax Titan functional upgrades

Modified TMax gets larger 17-inch wheels, taken from an Aprilia RSV4. These not only improve ride dynamics, but also enhance the bike’s street presence. Change of wheels has been followed up with upgrading the braking apparatus with ABS. Stock belt drive system has been replaced with a chain drive system to support more rugged performance.

Other key updates include Rizoma Stealth mirrors that are functionally and aesthetically relevant. These units reduce drag and ensure easy viewability. Saddle has also been upgraded, featuring a custom-made unit from NMB Design. Its design is inspired by Porsche and Lotus. The dashboard has been completely revamped, although all the stock functions have been retained. The custom-made TFT dash was created by Marseille-based DEV’MOTO.

Topping it all is enhanced power output of over 50 hp, as compared to 47 hp of the stock unit. Performance boost has been achieved with components from Malossi and HP Corse.