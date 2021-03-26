Yamaha SR500 Flat Tracker Custom Motorcycle Showcased By Hurco

The custom Yamaha SR500 flat tracker has been built in partnership with CAD/CAM company Mastercam

In our profession, we come across tons of custom motorcycles some of which become part of our stories so that it reaches our readers. Most of the ones covered are not just funky-looking motor parts but purposely built machines for function as well. In this case, though, it has been specifically designed for a show.

The interesting part, however, the show where this vehicle got showcased had nothing to with custom-made motorcycles. We are talking about a Yamaha SR500 customised into a flat tracker that has been built by a 27-year-old named Maxime Fontvielle who works as an application engineer at the French operation of US machine tool company, Hurco.

The designer has been in love with mopeds ever since his teenage and came across a wrecked Yamaha SR500 for just 100 Euros (approximately INR 8,500) some time ago. Maxime has rebuilt it as a showpiece for his company in order to showcase this bike in various machine industry trade shows.

Completely Overhauled Design

Entire design of the bike looks quite bare-bones in a truly literal sense. While major components including the frame and fuel tank are covered in grey paint with shades of black giving it a nice contrast. Along with this, a shade of blue on the alloy wheel rims is surely the eye-catching highlight.

Its overall looks are further enhanced by stylish decals all over its body. The designer has done away with a few components such as engine covers, chunky footpegs, kick-start lever and brake pedals.

There’s no brake at the front wheel although it gets a Brembo caliper and master cylinder that are coupled to a braided stainless steel line. The most critical inclusion is that of a 19-inch rear wheel matching front wheel.

Updated Dynamics

This unit has been sourced from a second SR unit, that is machined to take a sprocket and a 300 mm brake disc. The rear wheel also wears a custom disc brake with Brembo calipers.

It also gets machined custom wheel axles, which run on bigger bearings for the front wheel while both wheels have been lightened by ‘splitting’ the spokes. The hardware setup too also wears a whole new look with a pair of Yamaha XJR1200 forks upfront with yokes, handlebar risers and a custom steering stem.

At rear, it gets a pair of new shock absorbers that are linked to a custom swingarm. Moving up top, the bike receives an Airtech Streamlining tail section that has been matched to a front number plate holder, a set of flat track bars and an OEM fuel tank. The livery has been taken care of by Maxime’s brother, who is a designer Austrian designing firm Kiska, the folks who handle KTM’s designs.

Lots of fettling has been conducted internally on the engine. It features a 540cc unit that comes with an upgraded camshaft, a K&N filter, an improved oil cooler and a Mikuni TMR36 carburetor. It also receives a reverse cone megaphone exhaust muffler and a new header.

