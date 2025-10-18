Yamaha WR 155R Spied In Bengaluru Again – November 11 Debut?

While Yamaha has not made any official announcement regarding WR 155R, the bike could be a surprise item at the brand’s upcoming media event

Yamaha is gearing up to expand its portfolio with a new product launch scheduled for November 11. To gauge market response, some other bikes could also be showcased at the event. While the XSR155 has been confirmed to make its debut, speculation suggests that the WR 155R could also be showcased at the event. Yamaha WR 155R has been spotted twice in Bengaluru with a red registration plate. Let’s explore what the latest spy shots reveal.

Yamaha WR 155R – Key features

Known for its versatile ride dynamics, the Yamaha WR 155R is a popular option in countries like Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia. WR 155R can seamlessly handle both off-road trails and city rides. Latest spy shots from Bengaluru reveal the bike in a parking bay. Most of the features are the same as the model sold overseas.

However, it is not certain if this is a test vehicle or imported by someone for private use. Wearing Yamaha’s signature blue colour, the bike has a striking road presence. It has a tall road presence with long-travel suspension. Also, big wheel sizes of 21-inch at the front and 18-inch at the rear. The bike uses wire-spoke wheels, wrapped in knobby, dual-purpose tires.

With a seat height of 880 mm and ground clearance of 245 mm, Yamaha WR 155R can effortlessly tackle a wide variety of off-road tracks. In a city environment, these features can effectively deal with issues like potholes and rough patches. Overall, the bike sports a minimalist profile that emphasizes performance and functionality.

Some of the key highlights include a triangular headlamp, raised front fender, low-set handlebar, a curved seat and high-mounted side exhaust. While the blue colour variant has been spotted in India, the bike is also available in a black colour option in overseas markets. The black version has a sportier profile, with distinctive graphics and an aqua-finished frame.

Performance, specs

Powering the bike is a 155 cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, SOHC engine that generates 16.7 PS and 14.3 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed constant mesh transmission. The bike is built on a semi double cradle frame, with telescopic front forks and swingarm (link suspension) at the rear. The 21-inch front wheel has a 2.75-size tube type tyre, whereas the rear wheel has a 4.10-size tyre. Braking setup comprises disc brakes at both ends. The bike is equipped with a fully digital instrument console.

Assuming it is launched here, Yamaha WR 155R will take on rivals such as Hero Xpulse 210 and Kawasaki KLX230. WR 155R could be offered in India at a competitive price point of under Rs 2 lakh (Ex-sh). In comparison, the Hero Xpulse 210 is available at a starting price of Rs 1.62 lakh (Ex-sh). Kawasaki KLX230 is available at a starting price of Rs 1.84 lakh (Ex-sh).

