Yamaha WR155 R Spied Undisguised In India – Launch On 11th Nov ?

Yamaha India seems ready to introduce its long-awaited WR155 R dual-sport motorcycle, as fresh spy shots have surfaced from Bengaluru, showing the bike completely undisguised. The sighting comes just weeks before Yamaha’s confirmed November 11 launch event, where both the WR155 R and XSR155 are expected to make their debut. The XSR155 was spied earlier last month.

Yamaha WR155 R Spied in Bengaluru

The WR155 R was part of a convoy of Yamaha motorcycles, hinting that the motorcycle is probably out for a TVC shoot. The bike seen in the images wears a temporary registration (KA 04 TC 172) and features the same Yamaha Racing Blue shade as the international version.

The WR155 R has been a popular model in global markets such as Indonesia and Thailand, where it’s positioned as a versatile dual-purpose motorcycle. Designed to tackle both off-road trails and city commutes, the WR155 R features Yamaha’s rugged semi double-cradle frame and a tall stance that highlights its adventure-oriented DNA.

The bike rides on long-travel suspension — telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear — which ensures superior absorption on rough terrain. The 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel setup, wrapped in knobby dual-purpose tyres, reinforces its trail-friendly capability. In addition, the 245 mm ground clearance and 880 mm seat height give it the proportions of a true off-road machine.

In terms of styling, the WR155 R seen in the spy shots sports Yamaha’s signature Racing Blue paint scheme with WR graphics on the fuel tank shroud. The exposed frame, high-mounted exhaust, narrow tail section, and compact LED tail lamp give it a purposeful and lightweight appearance — true to its dirt-bike roots.

Engine and Performance

The WR155 R is powered by the 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) — the same engine that powers the R15, MT-15, and the upcoming XSR155. In its international spec, this motor produces 16.7 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.3 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

This engine is well known for its refinement, flexibility, and responsiveness, offering the perfect blend of city usability and highway performance. Thanks to VVA, it delivers smooth power delivery across a wide rpm range, ensuring linear acceleration both on and off the road. The light kerb weight of 134 kg and fuel injection system further enhance performance and fuel efficiency.

Braking duties are handled by front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, while dual-purpose tyres provide excellent grip on a variety of surfaces. The suspension setup — telescopic fork up front and link-type monoshock at the rear — is tuned for comfort and control, making the WR155 R ideal for mixed terrain use.

Features and Dimensions

Yamaha has equipped the WR155 R with practical features that suit both adventure and daily riding needs. It comes with a fully digital instrument cluster, electric start, and a fuel tank capacity of 8.1 litres, suitable for moderate-distance touring.

The WR155 R’s dimensions make it a substantial yet manageable motorcycle — 2,145 mm in length, 840 mm in width, and 1,200 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1,430 mm. It feels tall and commanding, ideal for standing up while off-roading, but may pose a slight challenge for shorter riders due to the high 880 mm seat height.

India Launch Expectations

The recent sightings have come just weeks before Yamaha’s official November 11, 2025 event, which is expected to see two major launches — the WR155 R and XSR155. While the XSR155 will appeal to enthusiasts seeking a retro-styled street motorcycle, the WR155 R will target riders looking for a capable off-roader that bridges the gap between entry level and the more premium adventure bikes. Hero Xpulse will likely be a direct rival of this new Yamaha in terms of pricing. Kawasaki KLX 230 is another rival, which recently got a massive price cut and is now priced from Rs 1.99 lakh, ex-sh.

Both motorcycles share Yamaha’s tried-and-tested 155cc VVA engine, which has already proven its mettle in performance, refinement, and reliability. If priced competitively, the WR155 R could become the go-to choice for dual-sport fans in India. Yamaha’s November 11 event could mark one of its most significant product expansions in recent years — reinforcing its dominance in the performance-oriented 150cc segment.