Yamaha XMax 125 Scooter With New Hybrid Tech Debuts – 2 Electric Motors, 1 ICE

While hybrid scooters with two engines are already available, Yamaha’s three-engine SPHEV setup takes the possibilities to a whole new level

Japanese OEMs are known for experimenting with new technology platforms with the goal of improving overall user experience. A relevant example is this new SPHEV (Series Parallel Hybrid Electric Vehicle) powertrain from Yamaha that utilizes two electric motors with an ICE engine. Let’s see the details of Yamaha’s SPHEV platform and how it can benefit users.

Yamaha SPHEV Tech Unveiled – How it works?

For initial testing and evaluation, Yamaha has installed the SPHEV powertrain on the XMax 125cc scooter. Yamaha plans to use this powertrain with multiple mid-class scooters and expand it to incorporate in large capacity scooters, motorcycles and even cruisers. However, details have not been provided.

Talking about the SPHEV setup, there is a 125cc petrol engine and two electric motors. One of the electric motors is installed directly on the wheel drive. It functions as the main drive of the SPHEV powertrain. The second electric motor is mounted on the crankshaft of the ICE engine. It primarily works to generate electricity, but can also supply power to drive the wheels.

This will depend on the throttle action chosen by the user. The ICE engine can drive the wheels and is also used to generate electricity via the electric motor. Other core components of the SPHEV system include a battery, an inverter and a vehicle control unit (VCU).

Driving modes

With the two electric motors and the ICE engine, multiple drive modes will be possible. For example, the scooter can move forward, driven only by the primary drive motor. In automatic mode, the primary drive motor will be used during the starting phase of the scooter.

When running purely on electric power, the scooter will ensure noiseless operations. This will be useful in specific situations such as riding the scooter in residential areas or other locations with sound limits. As the scooter starts to accelerate and needs more power, the ICE engine will be activated automatically. The ICE engine will continue to drive the scooter forward at medium and high speeds.

When the throttle response is increased, users will be able to access the Boost drive mode. This will ensure IC engine and electric motor or motors work in tandem, unlocking all performance for quick accelrations. The boost mode will be quite useful in situations such as overtaking manoeuvres.

Launch prospects

Yamaha SPHEV tech unveiled, is still in concept stage, details about the electric motor and battery have not been published. The SPHEV is currently in R&D phase and will likely need more refinements before it is launched commercially. It is possible that Yamaha could showcase the SPHEV concept at the upcoming EICMA 2025. It remains to be seen whether Yamaha’s SPHEV is merely a technology demonstration or truly fulfils the real needs of enthusiasts in practical applications.