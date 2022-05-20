Yamaha XMax 250cc Scooter Gets New Darth Vader Edition

Yamaha currently offers only one sporty, maxi-style scooter in India in the form of Aerox 155

Fans of Star Wars who are in the market to buy a scooter, are in for a treat. Yamaha has launched a new limited edition model of XMax 250cc scooter. The updated iteration of Yamaha XMax 250 made its debut earlier this year in Indonesia. The quarter-litre maxi scooter has gained a new Darth Vader Edition in Brazil which is pure class.

The scooter derives its name from the legendary antagonist of the Star Wars universe and also takes inspiration for its styling cues from the menacing fictional character. That said, this special limited edition only gets a new paint scheme, apart from which, it is identical to the regular variants of the scooter.

Yamaha XMax Darth Vader Edition- Styling

The Darth Vader edition gets a sinister looking black paint scheme with red accents along the side providing sporty contrasts. The most prominent similarity to the iconic villain is the front facia that resembles the character’s mask. The sinister look is further accentuated by sharp and edgy lines and an aggressive split headlight setup of the original XMax.

The limited edition model also flaunts Galactic Empire symbols on both sides of the centre spine as well as on the front mudguard which forms a crucial part of Star Wars plot. Sides of the centre spine also feature a graphic of breathing controls found on the chest of Vader’s iconic black suit in the science fiction series.

Other notable visual references to Star Wars include a Star of Death symbol and even a red stripe on the lower fairing that represents the emblematic lightsaber sword. Underneath the skin, the Darth Vader edition of XMax 250 is identical to its regular variants which feature the same mechanics and features.

Specs & Features

Powering the quarter-litre maxi-scooter is a 250cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that pumps out 22.8bhp and 24.3 Nm of peak torque. Hardware configurations of the scooter consist of telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at rear along with disc brakes offered at both ends aided by ABS. It rolls on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear alloy wheels that are shod with 120/70 and 140/70 sized rubber respectively.

In terms of equipment, XMax 250 is very well kitted with features like a fully-digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, full LED illumination traction control, and a 12V charging port. Only 200 units of this special Darth Vader edition of XMAx will go on sale by May end. It has been priced at R$ 28,590 which is equivalent to INR 4.50 lakh.

Other Yamaha Models inspired by Star Wars

This, in fact, is the third collaboration between Yamaha and the Star Wars franchise. Earlier in 2020, the Japanese brand had introduced special edition models like NMax Galactic Empire and NMax Aliança Rebelde based on NMax 160. Both models were sold out in a short period of time.