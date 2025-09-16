Yamaha XR 155 Debuts – 12″ Wheel Version Of Aerox To Rival Ntorq 150?

Cygnus has been a staple scooter for Yamaha for over 2 decades. Even in India, we had the Cygnus lineup including Cygnus Ray, Cygnus Ray ZR and Cygnus Alpha. In markets like Taiwan, Cygnus just reached its 7th generation avatar with a complete redesign and it aims to take the legacy of Cygnus brand forward.

What’s interesting is that Yamaha Cygnus XR 155 was revealed around the same time as TVS Ntorq 150 in India. TVS also operates in ASEAN nations where Yamaha Cygnus XR 155 is likely to be launched, making them potential rivals. We hope this rivalry also make its way to India as there is a lot to like about Yamaha Cygnus XR 155. Let’s take a closer look.

Yamaha Cygnus XR 155 Debuts

Roughly talking, the just debuted Yamaha Cygnus XR 155 can be summed up as a 12-inch wheel version of Aerox 155, without a central spine. Why do we say this? It is because Cygnus XR 155 comes with the same 155cc R15-derived single-cylinder 4V/cyl liquid-cooled engine as Aerox 155 with VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) with similar performance.

Where design is concerned, Cygnus XR 155 is a step-through scooter, unlike Aerox 155. So, it gets a flat floorboard and the 6.1L fuel tank has been relocated. Despite not having a central spine, under-seat storage is respectable at 28L and Yamaha even promises that it will accommodate a full-face XL size helmet when kept upside down.

Where design is concerned, Cygnus XR 155 is very aggressive to look at. It features a dual LED headlight setup, flanked by LED DRLs. These headlights have two colour temperatures (colder or warmer), depending on conditions. LED turn indicators are mounted on handlebar cowl and tail lights are also LEDs.

Wheels are painted in bright contrasting colours, depending on the colourway chosen. It gets rear shock absorbers, front telescopic forks, front and rear disc brakes, 110-section front and 130-section rear tyres wrapped on 12-inch alloys, ABS, Traction Control, ISG with engine start / stop feature and more. Wheelbase is 1,340 mm and weight is 129 kg.

Where features are concerned, Yamaha Cygnus XR 155 gets an LCD instrument cluster, a smart key with keyless go, mobile phone unlock, smartphone app, USB Type-C port with QC3.0 standard and more.

Will it launch in India?

While India Yamaha Motors has not revealed any intentions of launching Cygnus XR 155 in India, it looks like a fitting rival to the just launched TVS Ntorq 150. Even in ethos and design, both vehicles are meant to lock horns with each other. It would be interesting to see Aerox 155’s personality with 12-inch wheels, dual disc brakes, a flat floorboard and other attributes XR 155 packs.