Yamaha XSR 125 Legacy Edition Debuts – New Colour, Updates

Yamaha XSR 125 Legacy Edition features cosmetic updates over the outgoing model, mechanically it is the same bike

Yamaha has unveiled an updated version of XSR 125 for the year 2022. Named XSR 125 Legacy Edition, the updated iteration of the neo-retro roadster has been priced at £4,950 (equivalent to INR 4.90 lakh). The bikes will start hitting showrooms across the United Kingdom from June 2022 onwards.

XSR 125 was launched in Europe last year and is based on its street naked sibling MT-125. The new Legacy Edition of XSR 125 comes with some significant cosmetic updates over the outgoing model. The aesthetic updates give the motorcycle an overall fresh appeal.

Yamaha XSR 125 Legacy Edition- Styling Highlights

For 2022, Yamaha XSR 125 receives new paint schemes, wire-spoke wheels with rims painted in golden colour and wrapped around by new Metzeler Karoo tyres. The outgoing model rolled on black alloy wheels. Tyre design is claimed to give out a retro feeling, thanks to block patterns whereas a two-piece aluminium, exhaust muffler has also been redesigned to look more retro.

The golden-coloured stripe and ‘Yamaha’ lettering on the fuel tank create a nice contrast with the glossy black paint. Apart from this, all visual highlights in the updated XSR 125 Legacy Edition have been carried forward from its predecessor. Yamaha is also planning to launch a series of accessories with the new XSR 125 like an expensive Akrapovic exhaust, a tank pad, screens and a host of other add-ons.

Specs & Features on offer

In terms of specs, XSR 125 Legacy Edition is identical to its predecessor. It gets the same 125cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine as MT-125 that kicks out 14.8 bhp at 10,000rpm and peak torque of 11.5 Nm at 8000rpm. This unit is linked to a 6-speed transmission. The new-retro roadster is underpinned by a Deltabox-style beam frame.

It is suspended on 37mm upside-down forks in front and mono-shock at rear. Anchorage is taken care of by disc brakes at both ends and aided by a dual-channel ABS as standard. As far as features go, XSR 125 is laced with a fully digital, blue-backlit, circular instrument display and an LED lighting setup which have been borrowed from XSR 155.

Other Yamaha Updates

Sadly, XSR 125 Legacy Edition is unlikely to reach Indian shores anytime soon. While Indian audiences were hoping Yamaha to launch XSR 155 in India, the Japanese instead launched FZ-X last year which is based on the existing FZ Fi platform and engine. The bikemaker recently launched the new MT-15 V2.0 in the country which is based on R15 V4.

With demand for electric scooters on the rise, Yamaha has promised to launch EVs in India. Recently, they showcased electric scooters E01 and NEO’S to dealers. These are expected to be launched sometime next year.