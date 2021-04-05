Yamaha XSR 155 Custom Modified Into Retro Cafe Racer

Yamaha XSR 155 is based on the same underpinnings and powered by the same motor from YZF R15 V3 and MT15

Retro motorcycles often prove to be the perfect base for aftermarket modifications due to their robust and flexible architecture and simple design. A fine example of this is a customised Yamaha XSR 155 which has been converted into a retro cafe racer with lots of sporty intentions.

Updated Styling

Dubbed ‘Reborn Cafe Racer’, this customised motorcycle is the work of a modification workshop named Glanets Radical Kustom based in Singapore. Kudos to the designer to approve of a styling that perfectly suits the bike from every angle along with the choice of colour scheme- black in a combination with golden streaks that give out a nice contrasting look.

Even the alloy wheels are dipped in golden yellow colour that gives it a rich feel. However, the highlight is the curvy fairing at front with a twin headlight setup placed asymmetrically one above the other.

The tail section is rather flat with a minimalist design and a trademark cowl at the pillion seat. The quilted seat further accentuates the look of a cafe-racer. The front fairing dons the number 77 in golden paint although we do not know its significance as of yet.

As far as its dynamics are concerned, the modified XSR 155 receives a beefy upside-down fork at front along with clip-on handlebars that enrich its sporty riding experience. Another retro highlight is a pair of inverted bar-end mirrors.

Evidently, it rides on a fatter rear tyre. In our opinion, a naked look of a contemporary modern cafe racer would have aced the look, although the bike looks quite tasteful in this faired version as well.

XSR Expected India launch

Yamaha XSR 155, as we know, shares its underpinning and powertrain with YZF R15 V3 and its naked sibling MT15. Hence, it is powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that pumps out 18.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm.

This unit is paired with a six-speed gearbox, with a slipper clutch. The deltabox frame is suspended on inverted USD front forks and a mono-shock at rear. The retro motorcycle rolls on 17inch wheels shod by tubeless dual-purpose tyres.

A while back, it was speculated that XSR 155 would be offered in India at some point of time. Recently spy shots of a new Yamaha test mule were shared. This new Yamaha test motorcycle looks like the India-spec XSR. From the spied motorcycle, it seems that the India-spec XSR might not be powered by the 155cc unit from R15. It remains to be seen if it is powered by the 250cc unit from FZ25 or the 149cc unit from the FZS FI.

