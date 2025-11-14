Yamaha XSR 155 vs Rivals Compared – Duke, Xtreme, Jawa, Hunter, Ronin

Yamaha has just launched a new neo-retro offering based on the R15 platform. Called XSR 155, this bike was long awaited and highly anticipated. It is here now for a price tag of Rs 1.5 lakh (Ex-sh), positioned below R15 and MT-15. By ethos, XSR 155 rivals KTM 160 Duke priced at Rs 1.71 lakh (Ex-sh).

If you are looking at the 160 Duke, Hero offers Xtreme 250R for Rs 1.66 lakh (Ex-sh), making it the bargain of the decade. If we go by neo retro approach and the Rs 1.5 lakh price point, Yamaha XSR 155 also rivals Jawa 42, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin. Let’s see where XSR 155 falls on paper against these rivals.

Yamaha XSR 155 vs Rivals

Starting with powertrains, one thing is immediately evident that it is Hero Xtreme 250R with the highest power at 29.6 bhp, while XSR 155 has the lowest power figure of 18.1 bhp. However, one has to account weight and the power : weight ratio puts XSR 155 ahead of its immediate rival 160 Duke, Ronin and Hunter 350. It trails behind Xtreme 250R and Jawa 42.

XSR 155 also has the lowest torque figures as well. Except for Hunter 350 and Ronin, all bikes in the list are liquid-cooled and get a 6-speed gearbox. All bikes offer a slipper clutch, though. XSR 155 has special attributes like TCS and VVA, while the rivals like Xtreme 250R and 160 Duke offer more wow factors.

Wheelbase is the shortest with XSR 155, which should make it a good handler and Hunter 350 has the longest wheelbase. Surprisingly, Yamaha XSR 155 ground clearance is just 120 mm, as per company’s spec sheet. Highest ground clearance is offered by Ronin at 181 mm. Seat height is the lowest with Jawa 42, while XSR 155 emerges as the lightest bike in this comparo, which makes it very appealing.

The largest fuel tank is offered with TVS Ronin at 14L, while XSR 155 has the smallest at 10L. Only Jawa 42 and Hunter 350 offers wire spoke wheels with base variants and the fattest tyre combo is offered by Xtreme 250R. Except for Hunter 350 Retro variant, all offerings get rear disc brakes as standard. Dual channel ABS is standard only with XSR 155, Xtreme 250R and 160 Duke.

Premium Components

XSR 155, Xtreme 250R, 160 Duke and Ronin offer USD front forks as standard with rear mono-shock, while Jawa 42 and Hunter 350 only offer RSU front forks and rear twin-shocks. Where lighting is concerned, only Jawa 42 and Hunter 350 (Retro) get halogen headlights and turn indicators while others get LED ones.

Only the Hunter gets a semi-digital cluster, while all others have switched to digital instrumentation. Excluding Jawa 42, all get LCD units with Bluetooth connectivity. Navigation feature can only be seen with KTM, Hero and TVS. Royal Enfield offers an optional Tripper screen for this function. Only the TVS Ronin offers riding modes and adjustable levers.