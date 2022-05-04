Yamaha XSR GP Trademark Filed – New Variant For XSR Range?

Yamaha could launch a special edition model based on the flagship XSR 900 named XSR GP

The XSR sub-brand of Yamaha has gained huge popularity across several international markets in a relatively short period. The range comprises neo-retro naked street bikes of varying displacements starting from XSR 125 and ending with the flagship XSR 900. In between, it consists of models like XSR 155, XSR 300 and XSR 750.

Yamaha XSR GP trademarked

The Japanese bikemaker is now looking to expand this lineup by adding a new model to this lineup. In this regard, Yamaha has filed a new trademark for ‘XSR GP’ at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). However, the trademark application document lacks any specific detail regarding the upcoming bike.

This leaves endless possibilities on the table. The application was filed on 21 April 2022 suggesting that whatever XSR GP is, it is likely to be launched later this year. The trademark also doesn’t feature a number, therefore, leaving no hint of its engine displacement. However, use of GP in the trademark suggests that it should be connected to Grand Prix in some way.

Expected Specs

In all likelihood, the GP name tag is expected to be reserved for the flagship model. Hence, XSR GP is expected to be a special edition model based on XSR 900. which should offer cosmetic and feature enhancements over the regular model. It could also receive some tweaked mechanicals like more output from the engine or more dynamic handling of the bike.

Most of its underpinnings would be derived from its ultra naked sibling, like an Ohlins shock absorber at rear and DLC-coated KYB front forks. Yamaha could also use MT-09 swingarm which is 2.2 inches shorter than the one seen in XSR900 in order to reduce wheelbase and sharpen the handling.

It can also be the case where Yamaha introduces a neo-retro version of the MT-10 naked streetfighter which takes the XSR moniker with the GP suffix. If and when launched, this version of XSR will go up against Honda CB1000R. However, there are fewer chances for this case. There’s also a chance that the ‘XSR GP’ name will actually feature more than one model.

Other recent launches/unveils by Yamaha

This explains why the title doesn’t include a number to represent capacity. That said, Yamaha is unlikely to bring the XSR sub-brand to India anytime soon, leave alone XSR GP. Fans of Yamaha expected the company to launch XSR 155 based on R15 and MT-15 already on sale in India. Instead, Yamaha launched FZ-X in the country last year which is a neo-retro motorcycle based on the FZ range.

In recent times, Yamaha has introduced upgraded versions of R15 and MT-15 although there are no signs of XSR 155 in India. Yamaha also recently unveiled its first electric scooter for the Indian market which is expected to go on sale later this year.