Yamaha XSR155 Cafe Racer and Scrambler Kits Launched

Enthusiasts can buy the complete kits for their XSR155 or choose the accessories individually as well, depending on their needs and budget

With the growing preference for neo-retro roadsters, Yamaha has introduced the XSR155 in India. A total of four colour variants are on offer, all available at a starting price of Rs 1,49,990. As buyers may have varying needs and preferences, Yamaha is also offering exclusive Cafe Racer and Scrambler kits for the XSR155. These kits can be used with any of the four colour variants. Let’s check out the details.

Yamaha XSR155 Cafe Racer kit

Multiple accessories are part of the Cafe Racer kit for Yamaha XSR155. For enhancing the fascia, users can choose the Cafe Headlight Cowl that comes in a black finish. This cowl is priced at Rs 8,980. Other accessories include a Bracket Kit and Lever Guard. Another sporty upgrade for race-ready aesthetics is the Double Seat Assy with Hump. This is a single-person seat, available at Rs 6,640. The quilted pattern on the seat enhances the bike’s retro flavour.

Yamaha XSR155 Scrambler kit

At the front, the Headlight Cowl accessory can be added to achieve the classic scrambler look. This cowl also works to protect the headlight from flying debris. It is available for Rs 3,610. Another accessory that helps achieve a more vintage look is the Fly Screen. This comes with a number sticker, as seen on dirt bikes participating in racing events. The Fly Screen costs Rs 3,290.

Another similar accessory is the Side Number Plate, which helps achieve a race-track-inspired look and feel. It is priced at Rs 4,340. For a more dynamic look, the Scrambler kit for Yamaha XSR155 includes Bar End Mirrors (Rs 3,080). These ensure a minimalist profile and enhance the bike’s rugged aesthetic. Other accessories available with XSR155 include Adjustable Levers (Rs 2,720), Side Cover L/R (Rs 2,890), Side Radiator Guard L/R (Rs 1,330), Knee Pad (Rs 400), Seat Cover (Rs 480) and License Plate Holder (Rs 5,620).

Yamaha XSR155 – Performance, features

Yamaha XSR155 utilises the R15 V4 platform, as seen with the R15 and MT-15 bikes. Powering Yamaha XSR155 is a 155cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC engine that generates 18.4 PS and 14.2 Nm of torque. The engine supports E20 fuel and is paired with a 6-speed constant mesh transmission. The bike has advanced tech features such as traction control system, variable valve actuation and assist & slipper clutch.

Yamaha XSR155 has 17-inch wheels at both ends, wrapped in 100/80 front and 140/70 rear tubeless tyres, respectively. Both ends have disc brakes and dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. Suspension setup comprises USD forks at the front and Swingarm (link suspension) at the rear.

Seat height of 810 mm seems suitable for a broad segment of users. The bike weighs 137 kg and comes with a 10-litre fuel tank. Yamaha XSR155 has all-LED lighting and is equipped with a round LCD instrument cluster. Users can access calls, text messages and get email alerts on the instrument cluster screen. With the Y-Connect app, users can access a range of connectivity features.