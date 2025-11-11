Yamaha XSR155 Launched in India – Priced at Rs 1.49 Lakh, 4 Colour Options

After months of anticipation, Yamaha Motor India has officially launched the XSR155 in India at a starting price of Rs 1,49,999 (ex-showroom). This neo-retro motorcycle combines classic design with Yamaha’s proven 155cc performance platform, offering enthusiasts a perfect mix of nostalgia and modern engineering.

Retro-Modern Design with Distinct XSR DNA

The Yamaha XSR155 takes inspiration from the brand’s global XSR series, featuring a blend of vintage appeal and contemporary details. It sports a round LED headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a flat single-piece seat, giving it a timeless look while maintaining everyday practicality.

Built on the R15 V4 platform, the XSR155 shares its underpinnings with the R15 and MT-15, including a delta-box frame, USD front forks, monoshock rear, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Braking is handled by front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard. The instrument cluster is a circular digital LCD unit, retaining the retro aesthetic while offering modern readouts.

R15-Derived Engine and Performance

Powering the XSR155 is the same 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine found in the R15 and MT-15. Equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), this motor produces 18.5 PS of power and 14.2 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and assist and slipper clutch.

This tried-and-tested setup promises a smooth, responsive ride — ideal for urban commutes and weekend highway runs. Yamaha claims the XSR155 offers the same thrilling experience as its sporty siblings but in a more relaxed, upright riding posture.

The XSR155 is available in four colour options:

– Metallic Grey

– Greyish Green Metallic

– Metallic Blue

– Vivid Red

Positioning and Competition

With its Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag, the Yamaha XSR155 slots below the R15 V4, making it a more affordable yet equally premium option. Yamaha confirmed that the FZ-X will continue to be on sale. The launch of the Yamaha XSR155 marks the brand’s re-entry into the retro-modern motorcycle space in India. Combining the R15’s reliable powertrain with classic design cues, the XSR155 aims to attract riders seeking a balance between performance, style, and everyday usability.