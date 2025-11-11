HomeBike NewsYamaha XSR155 Launched in India – Priced at Rs 1.49 Lakh, 4...

Yamaha XSR155 Launched in India – Priced at Rs 1.49 Lakh, 4 Colour Options

Akshay Kulkarni
Akshay Kulkarni
Yamaha XSR155 Launched
Yamaha XSR155 Launched

After months of anticipation, Yamaha Motor India has officially launched the XSR155 in India at a starting price of Rs 1,49,999 (ex-showroom). This neo-retro motorcycle combines classic design with Yamaha’s proven 155cc performance platform, offering enthusiasts a perfect mix of nostalgia and modern engineering.

Retro-Modern Design with Distinct XSR DNA

The Yamaha XSR155 takes inspiration from the brand’s global XSR series, featuring a blend of vintage appeal and contemporary details. It sports a round LED headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a flat single-piece seat, giving it a timeless look while maintaining everyday practicality.

Yamaha XSR155 Launched
Yamaha XSR155 Launched

Built on the R15 V4 platform, the XSR155 shares its underpinnings with the R15 and MT-15, including a delta-box frame, USD front forks, monoshock rear, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Braking is handled by front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard. The instrument cluster is a circular digital LCD unit, retaining the retro aesthetic while offering modern readouts.

Yamaha XSR 155 for India - Specs
Yamaha XSR 155 for India – Specs

R15-Derived Engine and Performance

Powering the XSR155 is the same 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine found in the R15 and MT-15. Equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), this motor produces 18.5 PS of power and 14.2 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and assist and slipper clutch.

Yamaha XSR155 Launched
Yamaha XSR155 Launched

This tried-and-tested setup promises a smooth, responsive ride — ideal for urban commutes and weekend highway runs. Yamaha claims the XSR155 offers the same thrilling experience as its sporty siblings but in a more relaxed, upright riding posture.

Yamaha XSR155 Launched
Yamaha XSR155 Launched

The XSR155 is available in four colour options:

– Metallic Grey
– Greyish Green Metallic
– Metallic Blue
– Vivid Red

Positioning and Competition

With its Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag, the Yamaha XSR155 slots below the R15 V4, making it a more affordable yet equally premium option. Yamaha confirmed that the FZ-X will continue to be on sale. The launch of the Yamaha XSR155 marks the brand’s re-entry into the retro-modern motorcycle space in India. Combining the R15’s reliable powertrain with classic design cues, the XSR155 aims to attract riders seeking a balance between performance, style, and everyday usability.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.