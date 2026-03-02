Yamaha XSR155 Metallic Black Launch Price Rs 1.58 Lakh – Price Hike Announced

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has launched a new ‘Metallic Black’ colour option for the XSR155 at Rs 1,58,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Alongside the new shade, Yamaha has also revised prices of the existing colour options, less than three months after the motorcycle’s launch in India.

The new Metallic Black variant, paired with golden USD front forks, enhances the XSR155’s muscular tank design, minimalist bodywork and retro-inspired styling. The deeper tone combined with the gold suspension components gives the motorcycle a stronger road presence and a more premium appeal.

Yamaha XSR155 Price Hike Details

The Yamaha XSR155 is offered in a single variant with multiple colour options, and the quantum of the price hike varies depending on the shade. With the introduction of the new Metallic Black shade at Rs 1.58 lakh, the XSR155 now spans a price range of Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.59 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

– The Yamaha Blue colour continues at its introductory price of Rs 1.50 lakh, making it the most affordable option. This remains the only version with shiny gold USD forks in the original finish.

– The Red shade now costs Rs 1.53 lakh, reflecting the smallest increase.

– The Silver option has been revised to Rs 1.57 lakh.

– The Green/Bronze and White dual-tone scheme has witnessed the biggest price hike of Rs 9,000, and is now priced at Rs 1.59 lakh.

Engine & Underpinnings

The XSR155 is based on the same platform as the Yamaha R15 and MT-15. It is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine featuring Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), producing 13.5 kW and 14.2 Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox equipped with assist and slipper clutch.

The motorcycle is built around Yamaha’s Deltabox frame and features an aluminium swingarm, USD front forks, linked-type monocross rear suspension, dual-channel ABS and Traction Control. Riding on 17-inch wheels, the XSR155 aims to combine retro styling with sporty performance and everyday usability.

Launched in November last year, the XSR155 has quickly gained traction among enthusiasts seeking a modern-retro motorcycle with Yamaha’s proven 155cc performance platform. The addition of the Metallic Black shade and revised pricing now reshapes its positioning within the segment.