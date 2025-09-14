Yamaha XSR155 Spied Testing in India Ahead of Possible 11 Nov Launch

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd has had a rather productive outcome in Calendar Year 2025. The company has updated all of its staple offerings like MT-15, R15, Fascino, Ray-ZR, FZ and FZ-X. The company even passed down the full GST 2.0 benefits by reducing prices by up to Rs 18k. While updating the current portfolio is crucial, Yamaha hasn’t had a new bike launch since the R3 and MT-03 duo. That will change soon as Yamaha is preparing to launch the XSR 155 and the first ever spy shots of this motorcycle have been leaked on the internet. Let’s take a closer look.

Yamaha XSR155 Spied

Yamaha’s much-awaited XSR155 has finally been spotted testing on Indian roads, fuelling strong speculation of its imminent launch. The motorcycle, seen in full camouflage, was caught on test runs with a rider geared up, giving enthusiasts the first concrete sign that Yamaha may soon bring its modern-retro roadster to India.

The XSR155 is based on the R15 V4 platform and shares its underpinnings with the globally popular entry level sportbike, while adopting a neo-retro design language. The spy shots reveal a round LED headlamp, upright riding posture, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and flat seat – all signature elements of the XSR family. Despite the camouflage, the retro-inspired silhouette is evident, setting it apart from Yamaha’s existing sporty offerings.

Components include USD telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, 17-inch alloy wheels, 140-section rear tyre, 100-section front tyre, front and rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS and more. The LCD instrument cluster is circular in nature. It might not get features like turn-by-turn navigation and connected features.

Yamaha Motor India has already sent out “Block Your Dates” invites for November 11, 2025, for a new product launch. While the company hasn’t confirmed the product, the spy shots add weight to the possibility of the XSR155 debuting alongside or even ahead of the Nmax 155 maxi-scooter, which was showcased earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Expo.

Both the XSR155 and the Nmax 155 are already strong sellers in global markets. The XSR, in particular, has built a cult following thanks to its blend of retro styling and modern tech, making it one of the most searched Yamaha models among Indian enthusiasts.

Key Highlights Expected

Platform: Based on Yamaha R15 V4’s proven engine and chassis.

Engine: 155cc liquid-cooled, VVA-equipped motor delivering ~18.5 PS power and ~14 Nm torque.

Features: Assist and slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, digital instrumentation.

Design: Retro-inspired roadster look with upright ergonomics.

With the government’s new GST reforms lowering the tax slab for such motorcycles from 28–31% to 18%, the XSR155 could be priced aggressively, making it a strong contender in India’s growing premium 150–160cc segment. Expect the pricing to sit below the Yamaha R15, making it more accessible while still offering premium appeal. The spy shots are a clear indication that Yamaha is preparing for a festive season push. If launched, it will be targeting young urban buyers who want style and performance in a compact package.