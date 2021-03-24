Yamaha Y16ZR Sport Moped Based On R15 V3 Launched In Malaysia

Yamaha has decided to expand the range of 155cc VVA motor powering YZF R15 to other models in the company’s lineup

Yamaha YZF R15’s powertrain and underpinnings are so robust and popular, that the Japanese manufacturer keeps on expanding this combination across its lineup. Recently, Yamaha introduced the updated Aerox 155 and NMax 155 based on the same powertrain as the entry-level faired sports bike.

Sadly, none of these extended members of the R15 family has ever reached the Indian shores. Now, the company has introduced a new R15-based moped named Y16ZR in Malaysia at a price of RM 10,888 (approximately INR 1.91 lakh). The same model was introduced as Yamaha Exciter in Vietnam in December 2020.

Updated Mechanical Specs

First things first, this sport moped is powered by the same 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled VVA motor featuring in YZF R15. Unlike its scooter siblings mentioned above, Y16ZR receives a slightly higher output of 17.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 14.4 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.

For reference, R15 receives an output of 18.3 bhp and 14.1 Nm of torque featuring the same engine. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. Take a look at the official TVC below, where the sport moped is taking on a race track at top speeds of over 120 kmph.

In terms of dynamics, it is built on a new frame that has been reshaped to incorporate this new 155cc VVA motor. The architecture features a thicker 4.5mm engine mount with a new Y-Shaped reinforcement collar.

Yamaha claims that this new chassis has been optimised for improved cornering performance at high speeds. Its suspension setup consists of telescopic forks at front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at rear. It rides on 17-inch wheels on both ends while stopping duties are handled by single disc brakes at both ends.

Features on offer

As far as features are concerned, it gets fairly loaded equipment that consists of full-LED lighting and a full LCD instrument console that displays critical information from the speedometer, tachometer, gear position indicator and more. The handlebar switchgear also comes with a passing light on the left and a kill switch on the right.

In addition to these, Y16ZR also gets features such as a 12-Volt DC charging socket, keyless operation with call back function and engine immobilizer, some of which are missing even in YZF R15. Fuel capacity has been increased from 4.2-litres in its previous iteration Y15ZR to 5.4-litres in the latest iteration. The sport moped tips the weighing scale at 119kg while saddle height has been pegged at 795mm.

Yamaha is offering the new Y16ZR in three colour options Arrow Blue, Raging Yellow and Phantom Grey. Also, the first 5,000 consumers of this new moped will receive a Royal Selangor Y16ZR key pouch which can be customised according to the owner’s name. It is highly unlikely to reach India’s shores anytime soon.