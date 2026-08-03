Yet Another Bajaj Pulsar Spied – Is It New N160?

Bajaj Auto is working on next gen Classic Pulsars and we recently saw next gen Pulsar 125 already reaching showrooms ahead of a formal launch. However, Bajaj seems to be overhauling the entire Pulsar lineup and N and NS models in the Pulsar family are expected to get some updates, even though it might not be as extensive as the Classic Pulsars.

One such test mule was spied recently, testing on public roads with camouflage. The image was uploaded by mypulsarofficial, making it sort of a teaser. The picture is hi-res and zooming into it, shows no visual changes, other than some minor ones here and there. There could be functional upgrades making this updated Pulsar N160 more capable than before and could launch on 12th August.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 Spied

Pulsar N lineup has been one of the most futuristic looking Pulsars and is popular with young and first time motorcycle buyers. It is the newest Pulsar lineup after the Classic Pulsar and Pulsar NS. It embodies a unique design language with aggressive and sporty aesthetics to set itself apart from other premium commuter street fighters.

There seems to be an update incoming with Pulsar N160 and it has been teased in spy shot style. Said test mule is fully draped in camouflage, which suggests a new colour with the updated model. The test mule has a split seat setup, suggesting that it might be the top-spec ‘Dual Channel Split Seat USD’ variant.

When superimposing the spied model with the current model, we can see that there are some reflectors added rear the rear registration plate area. We can also see that Bajaj seems to have taken a step back and given this supposedly top-spec variant halogen turn indicators, while current model comes with LED blinkers.

Another possible change could be redesigned LED pilot lamps at the front, which look much sleeker when compared to the current model. This suggests a change with headlights as well, but is not yet revealed or confirmed.

Any other changes?

Other than that, we don’t see any changes with the brakes, alloy wheel design, chassis, fuel tank, tank shrouds, front and rear fenders, front USD forks, rear mono-shock, under belly exhaust and other attributes. Another change with upcoming updated Bajaj Pulsar N160 may be the new LCD instrument cluster that we saw with next gen Pulsar 125.

This is a colour LCD instrument, much bigger in size than the current model and comes with features like Bluetooth with turn-by-turn navigation along with gear position indicator and others. Engine is likely to be the same, which is a 164.82cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit with 16 PS and 14.65 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Launch could happen on 12th August and more details will be revealed in the future.