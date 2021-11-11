Yezdi Official Teaser Shared By Jawa Motorcycles

First official teaser of upcoming Yezdi motorcycles is now out – Officially shared by Jawa

Classic Legends are planning to ramp their production capacity as the Mahindra-backed motorcycle manufacturer looks to launch new models in the coming future. The company currently retails only three models under the Jawa brand which include Jawa Classic, Perak and Forty-Two.

Apart from Jawa, the bikemaker is planning to resurrect other iconic motorcycle brands such as Yezdi and BSA. Speculated test prototypes of both brands have already been spotted on a few occasions in the recent past. However, Classic Legends hasn’t fixed a specified launch timeline for the upcoming new models.

Yezdi Official Teaser

Classic Legends is getting ready to revive yet another iconic motorcycle brand. After successfully reviving Jawa in Nov 2018, the Mahindra backed company is now getting ready to unveil new gen Yezdi motorcycles in Nov 2022. Upcoming Yezdi motorcycles have been spied testing on public roads.

Jawa Motorcycles revealed the official social media handles of reborn Yezdi. It is at these new Yezdi social media accounts, the teaser has been released. Though there is no announcement of date, it is expected to be unveiled this month.

New Yezdi Motorcycles

Yezdi Roadking name has already been registered in India. The first two motorcycles from Yezdi are expected to be Roadking scrambler and its adventure variant. Both these motorcycles have been spied testing together. In fact, the Yezdi Roadking Adventure was recently spied undisguised.

Challenges Faced by Classic Legends

Ever since it made its return to the Indian market in late 2018, Classic Legends has been facing serious supply chain issues which have kept it busy. The company says that it has ironed out these issues and is now ready to expand sales with the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic being subdued to a great extent. Meanwhile, the bikemaker has also increased its footprints across the country.

When the pandemic struck the country early last year, Classic Legends had a total of 188 dealerships across India which now stands at 257 dealerships. The company intends to expand the number of dealerships to 300 by the end of December this year and grow to 500 by the end of next year. The first 100 dealerships were more urban-centric and since then more dealerships have come up in the smaller towns.

Sales Generated

While Classic Legends has refused to divulge details of its sales volume generated in 2021, according to the data provided by Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), the manufacturer has registered a sales volume of over 11,520 units during the period between April and September in the current fiscal year. Retail sales data does not have sales of four markets including Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep.

As mentioned earlier, Classic Legends will be ramping up the production at its manufacturing facility based out of Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh which is owned by Mahindra & Mahindra. The company is ready to make investments required for making changes to this manufacturing plant. The 300cc Jawa models go up against the likes of Royal Enfield models like Meteor 350 and Classic 350, Honda H’Ness CB350 and CB350RS, and Benelli Imperiale 400.