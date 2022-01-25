Yezdi Roadking 650cc Motorcycle To Rival Royal Enfield – Launch Soon

The upcoming Yezdi Roadking could utilise the 652cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine from BSA Goldstar instead of the 334cc unit from Jawa

Yezdi brand made a resounding comeback to the Indian two-wheeler space earlier this month which involved the launch of three new motorcycles. These included Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster, each brand name denoting their characteristic and class of motorcycles.

However, we expected the Roadking moniker to make a comeback since it was the primary seller for Yezdi back in the 1980s and 90s. In fact, Classic Legends, maker of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles in India, has also filed a trademark for the ‘Roadking’ name.

Yezdi Roadking To Launch Next

New report reveals that a modern interpretation of the classic Yezdi Roadking is currently under development. This was confirmed by Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Classic Legends. Thareja added that the motorcycle will be based on a bespoke architecture different from the dual-cradle frame underpinning current Yezdi models.

The upcoming Roadking will be the brand’s flagship model and could sit at the top of the Yezdi line-up. While the upcoming iteration of Roadking will surely be a modern affair, Classic Legends would hold onto some classic retro styling as it did with the Jawas and the new Yezdis.

Bigger Source of Power

Since Roadking will be based on a new platform and will be a flagship model, it is also believed to get a new heart. In all likelihood, Yezdi could borrow the 652cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which recently made its debut in BSA Goldstar 650.

This engine is good enough to make 45 bhp and 55 Nm of peak torque. The motor is linked with a 5-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch. For reference, BSA is an iconic British motorcycle brand that was revived by Classic Legends last year.

The 650cc mill should be an automatic choice since Classic Legends would want to utilise this engine and platform in multiple models across different brands to optimise its investment costs. If indeed, Roadking will be powered by this motor, it will be a direct rival to the 650cc Twins from Royal Enfield- Interceptor and Continental GT.

Expected Features

While its looks will be retro, the new Roadking will be laced with a piece of modern equipment comprising features like all-LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charger, a semi-digital instrument cluster, multiple riding modes, and navigation. Hardware configurations are also expected to be similar to BSA Goldstar.

There is no clear indication of the exact launch timeline of Roadking. But unlike most others, Classic Legends have been faster at launching new motorcycles. Considering that the BSA 650 is already out in the market, Yezdi 650 Roadking should not take long to make its debut. If not later this year, Roadking 650 could probably debut next year, to celebrate the 1st anniversary of Yezdi’s revival.

SOURCE