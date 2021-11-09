Yezdi Roadking ADV 350 Spied Closely – New Details Of Himalayan Rival

Upon their launch, the upcoming Yezdi Roadking and its ADV sibling will compete against Royal Enfield Hunter and Himalayan respectively

Classic Legends has taken upon itself to revive iconic motorcycle brands from yesteryears. It started with the Czech brand Jawa in 2018 and it will continue with Yezdi and the iconic British nameplate BSA in the coming future. The latter will specifically cater to buyers in the UK market.

The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer filed a trademark for the ‘Roadking’ moniker in India which will likely be the first motorcycle under the Yezdi brand. A test mule of a motorcycle which is presumed to be a Yezdi has been spotted on a couple of occasions previously. Based on the Roadking, a new ADV will also be launched, that will take on the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Yezdi Roadking ADV 350

At the first glance, the motorcycle reminds us of Royal Enfield Himalayan. In all possibilities, it will be positioned as an entry-level adventure bike against the off-roader from the Chennai-based bikemaker. Signature ADV styling highlights of this bike include a beak-like front mudguard, a taller handlebar, a large windscreen, a raised tail section and multi-purpose tyres.

The ADV also gets mountings to accommodate accessories such as a luggage rack and pannier boxes. It gets an all digital instrument cluster which is encased in a way which is usually seen on rally motorcycles. Take a look at the detailed video by The Fat Biker below.

Both Yezdi motorcycles will share the same underpinnings which will include telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at rear. However, the ADV derivative is expected to offer greater travel than the scrambler version. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends complemented by a single-channel ABS as standard.

Engine Specs

The new Roadking and its ADV sibling will be manufactured under the same roof as their Jawa cousins at the company’s production facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. They are expected to be powered by a new Perak based 350cc engine. It will be a single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor which will deliver power in the 30 PS range. It is likely to be coupled with a 6-speed constant mesh transmission.

Upcoming Yezdi Roadking

The upcoming Roadking is expected to be a neo-retro scrambler which has been testified with the earlier spy shots. Speculative design renderings have also suggested that it could possibly be a scrambler. A testing prototype of Roadking has been spotted again revealing crucial details about the upcoming scrambler. It is most likely to be underpinned by the same platform as Mahindra Mojo and its Jawa cousins.

Some of its key styling highlights which give it a retro appeal include a round headlamp, short front fenders, circular taillamps, spoked wheels, circular rearview mirrors, almond-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece cantilevered seat and fork gaiters. In comparison to its modern classic counterparts from Jawa, Roadking could be offered with a slightly taller handlebar.

Unlike the previous spy shots of Roadking, the current set of images reveal a finished upswept exhaust. The riding posture also seems fairly comfortable with an upright stance thanks to centre-set footpegs and a straight handlebar. Wire-spoked wheels are another highlight that gives the bike a retro appeal. Yezdi motorcycles are expected to be launched sometime next year.