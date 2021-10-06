Yezdi Roadking, ADV Front View Spied 1st Time – Exhaust Note Has Throaty Sound

Mahindra-owned Classic Legends could unveil the all-new Yezdi range by end of this year

A popular brand in 70s and 80s, Yezdi motorcycles are all set to be re-launched in their 21st century version. Frequency of road tests has increased in recent months, which indicates that the bikes could be unveiled soon. Yezdi nameplate has a strong connect with enthusiasts, who will surely like to give it a try. As of now, most of the original Yezdi bikes are largely collectors’ items.

Yezdi Roadking styling

Although the bike gets a modern makeover, the retro look and feel is evident in features such as circular headlamp and rear-view mirrors. Handlebar is ergonomically placed, making it suitable for long journeys. With centrally-placed footpegs, the bike ensures a comfortable riding stance.

Tail section is largely non-existent, which helps achieve a scrambler look for the bike. The registration number plate is mounted on the rear tyre hugger. The bike has minimal fairing with parts of the frame exposed to ensure a muscular profile.

Talking about hardware, the bike gets conventional telescopic forks at front and twin rear shock absorbers. It has spoke wheels shod with dual-purpose tyres. The rear is a wider unit as compared to the front tyre. The bike gets dual upswept exhaust. Disc brakes can be seen at both ends. ABS is expected to be offered as standard.

Yezdi ADV styling

Based on the same platform, Yezdi adventure motorcycle and Roadking share quite a few components and features. Yezdi ADV gets round headlamp, tall visor, raised front fender, and fork gaiters. Latest spy video is credit to Kaif Nasir / Suyog.

It has larger front wheel and rear smaller unit is shod with wider tyre. Similar to Royal Enfield Himalayan, Yezdi ADV gets dedicated luggage racks at front and rear. As compared to Himalayan, the horsey feel seems a little subdued on Yezdi ADV. Better clarity will emerge when the bike is unveiled.

Engine options

Roadking will primarily rival upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The latter will utilize the new 350cc engine that makes 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm. Yezdi ADV will take on Himalayan that is powered by a 411cc, air cooled, single cylinder, SOHC motor. It makes 24.3 bhp / 32 Nm.

Roadking could borrow the 293 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled motor from Jawa. It is capable of generating max power of 27.3 ps and peak torque of 27 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant-mesh transmission. It is also possible that Roadking could be powered by the 334cc motor currently in use with Jawa Perak. This unit makes 30.64 ps / 32.74 Nm and is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox.

Yezdi ADV motorcycle could also get any of these two engine options. Engine performance parameters could be tweaked, as per the requirements of these bikes. If competitively priced, Yezdi bikes could emerge as a viable alternative to Royal Enfield motorcycles. It will be interesting to see how this segment evolves after Yezdi’s entry.