Yezdi Roadking Adventure Motorcycle Spied Undisguised – Launch Soon

While Yezdi Roadking will rival upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter, the ADV version will take on Himalayan

Resurrecting old brands is a challenging task that comes with significant risks. Mahindra-owned Classic Legends knows that better, as it had to deal with a number of teething troubles initially. Now that Jawa bikes have gained popularity and deliveries have been streamlined, the company is looking to further expand its portfolio. Part of that plan is reviving the Yezdi nameplate, which was quite popular during the 70s to 90s.

Two Yezdi motorcycle are expected to be launched soon, Roadking and an ADV based on the same platform. These have been spotted multiple times on road tests. It is possible that launch could be scheduled for November 15, which marks the fourth anniversary of Classic Legends.

Yezdi Roadking Adventure styling and features

Spotted undisguised recently, Yezdi Roadking ADV could be seen in white colour. Fuel tank has bands in contrasting blue and black shade, which enhance the bike’s sporty profile. Wing-styled Yezdi logo, glossy steel fuel cap and ‘Legendary Yezdi’ engraving on the fuel tank add another layer of uniqueness to the bike.

It is likely that several more colour options will be available for Roadking ADV. For the white variant, the engine and wheels carry their original metallic finish. Most other components have been blacked out.

Similar to features available with Himalayan, Yezdi Roadking ADV has dedicated racks at front and rear. Other key features include round headlamp, turn signals and tail light, large windscreen, fork gaiters, dual front fenders, crash guard for engine and radiator, split seats, spoke wheels and upswept exhaust.

Users can expect comfortable rides, as the bike has wide, raised handlebar and centrally positioned footpegs. The full-digital instrument console is packed in shockproof casing, an essential feature for extreme off-roading.

Yezdi Roadking ADV engine and specs

Powering Roadking ADV could be the 334cc engine currently used with Jawa Perak. The single-cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC motor churns out 30.64 ps of max power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a constant mesh 6-speed gearbox. In comparison, Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a 411cc, air cooled, single cylinder, SOHC motor. It makes 24.3 ps / 32 Nm.

Yezdi Roadking Adventure will have standard telescopic forks at front and swingarm rear suspension. Wheels could be 19-inch and 17-inch units at front and rear, respectively. Both ends will have disc brakes and single-channel ABS could be offered as standard. Roadking ADV will be competitively priced to improve its chances against Himalayan. It could be offered in the price range of Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2.10 lakh.

It’s good to see that Himalayan will finally have some company. The Yezdi nameplate has significant brand value and can emerge as a viable option against select Royal Enfield motorcycles. While Jawa alone hasn’t caused any major trouble for Royal Enfield, things could change with launch of Yezdi motorcycles.