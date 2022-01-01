Yezdi Roadking Adventure, Scrambler Spied Up Close In New Spy Shots

Yezdi will be making a return with two motorcycles- a scrambler rivaling upcoming RE Hunter and an adventure tourer rivaling Himalayan

Classic Legends will be officially unveiling the Yezdi brand of motorcycles on January 13, 2022. This will be the third brand that the Indian bike maker will be reviving after relaunching Jawa in 2018 and BSA earlier this year. The company will be launching the Yezdi brand by introducing two motorcycles- a scrambler and an adventure bike.

Test mules of both models have been frequently spotted on Indian roads in recent times. The upcoming Yezdi siblings have been caught on camera once again ahead of their global debut in a couple of weeks. A spy video of both motorcycles has been uploaded on Instagram courtesy of Bhuvan Chowdhary.

Although in their camouflaged guises, both motorcycles appear to be in their final stages of testing. Both motorcycles are expected to be underpinned by a new architecture accompanied by a higher load-bearing rear subframe. While Yezdi Roadking scrambler will take on the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter, Yezdi Adventure will lock horns with Himalayan.

Yezdi Roadking, ADV- Design

When it comes to styling, both motorcycles sport a distinct design but flaunt some common neo-retro styling elements such as a round headlamp, fork gaiters and wire-spoke wheels. The scrambler also receives a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and circular rearview mirrors which further accentuate its retro appeal. Other styling highlights include dual exhaust canisters, a circular LED taillight and a single-piece seat with a ribbed pattern.

Coming to its adventure sibling, the bike gets signature ADV styling highlights such as a large windscreen and a beak up front along with a sculpted fuel tank and a taller stance. It also features split-style seating and a raised tail section. Unlike the scrambler, the adventure bike boasts of a single-sided upswept exhaust canister and different radiator shrouds in comparison to current Jawa models.

Mechanical Specs & Features

In all likelihood, both bikes will be powered by a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that kicks out 30 bhp and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be paired with a six-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch. The powertrain currently propels Jawa Perak and will also be seen empowering the brand’s upcoming cruiser.

Coming to the hardware setup, frames on both motorcycles will be suspended on conventional telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock with preload adjustability at rear. However, the Adventure bike is expected to offer more travel than its scrambler sibling. Both motorcycles will roll on spoked wheels that are shod with dual-purpose tyres.

Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both ends with calipers from ByBre. In terms of features, both Yezdi bikes are expected to be equipped with a fully digital instrument console and all-LED illumination including taillight, turn indicators and headlight.