Yezdi Scrambler 350 Launch Price Rs 1.99 Lakh – New Katar Engine, 30-30-30 Setup

Yezdi has expanded its lineup with the launch of the new Scrambler 350 in India. Positioned as a lightweight and versatile scrambler, the new model is aimed at riders looking for a balance between city usability and weekend trail capability. Prices start from Rs 1,99,950 (ex-showroom). With this update, Yezdi is focusing on performance, reduced weight and improved rideability, while retaining the brand’s signature scrambler styling.

New 334cc ‘Katar’ Engine – 30-30-30 Focus

Powering the new Yezdi Scrambler 350 is a 334cc, liquid-cooled engine named ‘Katar’. It produces 30 PS at 8,100 rpm and 30 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and assist & slipper clutch.

Yezdi highlights a ‘30-30-30’ formula – 30 PS power, 30 Nm torque and around 30 km/l efficiency. The engine is tuned to deliver strong low- and mid-range performance, which is crucial for both city riding and light off-road conditions. The motorcycle also features a horizontally mounted radiator and centrally routed exhaust. These help in better heat management and improved weight distribution, contributing to a more balanced ride.

Lightweight Setup, Off-Road Ready Hardware

Weighing 174 kg, the new Scrambler is among the lighter offerings in its category. It gets a seat height of 813 mm, making it relatively accessible for a wide range of riders. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. The setup is tuned for longer travel, allowing the bike to handle rough roads and uneven terrain more effectively.

Braking is managed via a 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc setup. The bike rides on spoke wheels with semi-knobby tyres (19-inch front, 17-inch rear), reinforcing its scrambler credentials.

Design & Features – Classic Scrambler DNA

In terms of design, Yezdi has retained a traditional scrambler look with modern touches. Key highlights include a raised front beak, compact tail section, oval side panels and a ribbed single-piece seat. The bike also features a digital instrument cluster, LED headlight and signature LED tail lamps. Wider handlebars are aimed at offering better control, especially during off-road riding.

Additional functional elements such as handguards, crash guard, headlamp grill, visor and saddle stay are available as accessories, allowing riders to customise the bike as per their usage.

Ride Modes & Practical Touches

Yezdi Scrambler 350 comes with three riding modes – Road, Rain and Off-road. These modes adjust power delivery and braking response based on riding conditions, improving overall usability. The bike also features a 12.5-litre fuel tank and a relatively short wheelbase of 1,403 mm, which should aid manoeuvrability in tight spaces as well as on trails.

Colours & Positioning

Yezdi is offering the Scrambler 350 in four colour options – Legacy Black, OG Yellow, Rogue Red and Rally Blue. Each colour scheme gets distinct graphics, adding to the bike’s visual appeal. With this launch, Yezdi is targeting riders who want a stylish yet functional motorcycle that can handle daily commutes as well as occasional off-road adventures without being overly complex or heavy.