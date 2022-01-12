Yezdi Teases 3 New Motorcycles For Launch – Roadking, ADV, Cruiser

It will be another dream come true for enthusiasts, as legendary Yezdi motorcycles will be back in action soon in their new avatar

After Jawa, Classic Legends is looking to create yet another success story with the Yezdi nameplate. Initially, three Yezdi bikes are expected to be launched. One of these will be Roadking scrambler, while the 2nd will be an Adv motorcycle and the 3rd will be a cruiser.

As per the latest teaser, Yezdi will launch 3 new motorcycles, and not 2, as previously expected. Test mules of these bikes have been spotted quite frequently in recent weeks. Official launch of Yezdi motorcycles is tomorrow, on January 13, 2022.

Yezdi motorcycles – design and features

Yezdi motorcycles have neo-retro styling, something that is common across various brands in this segment including Royal Enfield, Jawa, Honda and Benelli. By combining the best of both worlds, it becomes easier to target enthusiasts with varying tastes and preferences. Retro bits are evident in features such as round headlamp and taillight, teardrop-shaped fuel tank and spoke wheels.

Yezdi bikes appear capable of tackling city streets as well as off-road tracks. Some common features include wide handlebar, upswept exhaust and dual-purpose tyres. The Adv is apparently better equipped for the trails with features such as large windscreen, knuckle guards, and dedicated engine and radiator guard. The bike’s digital instrument console is wrapped in a rugged, shock-proof casing. It has racks at front and rear for cargo.

Users can expect comfortable riding stance on both Yezdi bikes. The Adv can do relatively better in this department, as it has taller handlebar, low seat height and centrally placed footpegs. Yezdi Adv has wider seat in comparison to the lean unit on Roadking scrambler.

To reduce development and production cost, Yezdi motorcycles are expected to borrow several of the hardware bits from Jawa motorcycles. For example, the engine could be the 334cc unit currently being used for Jawa Perak. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine churns out 30.64 ps of max power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque.

Standard telescopic forks will be common for both bikes. At rear, Roadking scrambler will have dual shock absorbers while Adv comes with a monoshock unit. Disk brakes at both ends will be common for Yezdi motorcycles. Dual-channel ABS is expected to be offered as standard.

BSA Gold Star 650 next

Classic Legends has plans to strengthen its presence in international markets as well. For that, BSA Gold Star 650 motorcycle is currently under development. The original Gold Star was a popular bike in UK several decades earlier, when it was offered with 350cc and 500cc engine. Gold Star gets bigger in its 21st century avatar, sporting a 650cc motor. It is likely to be launched first in UK. It could be introduced in India at a later date.

Powering Gold Star will be a 652cc motor that generates 45 hp / 55 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In international markets, BSA Gold Star will primarily take on Royal Enfield 650 twins. Other rivals include Triumph Street Twin and Kawasaki W800.