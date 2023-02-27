Yulu Bajaj Electric Two Wheelers Launch – Smart, Savvy And Safe

Yulu and Bajaj Auto Partnership: Revolutionizing Urban Mobility by putting 110k e-Scooters on the road by year end

Yulu, a new-age Mobility-as-a-Service company, and Bajaj Auto, a leading OEM, have joined hands. The focus is on a revolutionary electric 2-wheeler platform for sustainable urban mobility. This unique global collaboration between the two companies is aimed at transforming mobility and offering affordable access, best-in-class ride, and green commuting to customers.

The Yulu-Bajaj partnership focuses on providing sustainable last-mile mobility and deliveries in urban areas. Yulu’s shared mobility leadership ensures the right insights. Bajaj Auto’s leading R&D and manufacturing capabilities contribute to this shared goal.

Yulu Bajaj Electric Two Wheelers Launch

Yulu’s AI-led tech stack and Bajaj Auto’s Chetak Technology Ltd. have jointly created Yulu’s 3rd gen e-scooter – Miracle GR and DeX GR. These purpose-built electric 2-wheelers are energy efficient, robust, and durable. They are designed to address Indian road conditions and climate. The outcome is a brilliant customer experience and strong unit economics, which leads to improved financial metrics for Yulu.

Yulu’s target of putting 1,00,000 e-scooters on the road is set to result in ten-fold growth in revenues by year-end. Yulu’s 3rd generation vehicles have already impacted the shared mobility space. And thereby, the future of electric vehicles.

Shared mobility – Meeting the Demand for Affordable Access, Best-in-Class Ride, and Green Commuting

It goes without saying, the potential of this platform is enormous. Success of these purpose-built vehicles relies on multiple factors. Yulu’s energy infrastructure and Bajaj Auto’s forward-looking strategy, which prioritizes EVs, are key pillars.

The Yulu-Bajaj partnership and their new electric 2-wheeler platform are a new benchmark for urban mobility. Rapidly changing mobility needs and disruption in traditional ownership models call for sustainable and innovative solutions. And this partnership has the potential for market leadership in the shared mobility space.

Innovative Swappable Battery System: Addressing the Challenges of Electric Vehicle Charging

Yulu and Bajaj Auto’s collaboration is an excellent example of how partnerships between new-age companies and traditional OEMs can revolutionize urban mobility. As demand for sustainable and innovative mobility solutions increases, such collaborations are likely to become more common in future. This partnership is aligned with the market’s expectation of affordable access, best-in-class ride, and green commuting, which are key drivers of growth in the shared mobility space.

Yulu is using swappable batteries to power its fleet of electric vehicles. These batteries are supplied by Yulu’s partner, Yuma Energy. Users can easily exchange them at any of the 100 Yulu stations located in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. This makes the charging process more convenient and efficient.

Riders can quickly swap out depleted batteries for fully charged ones instead of waiting for the vehicles to charge. Plans are afoot to expand the network to 500 by 2024, further improving accessibility and usability of its electric micro-mobility services. The success of these purpose-built vehicles relies on multiple factors, including energy infrastructure and battery charging facilities.