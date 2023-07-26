Zero Electric Motorcycles India Launch Confirmed – Via Hero MotoCorp

Partnership with entities like Zero Motorcycles allows Hero MotoCorp to be future-ready and diversify its EV portfolio

While Hero MotoCorp leads in ICE-segment, it is yet to show any significant progress in EV segment. Vida electric scooter has potential, but sales haven’t been as per expectations. Nonetheless, Hero has been working on a multi-pronged strategy to strengthen its position in EV segment.

One of the key focus areas is establishing partnerships with leading players in EV space. Hero already has a 35% stake in Ather Energy. Another key collaborator is California-based Zero Motorcycles that manufactures a wide range of high-performance electric bikes. Last year, Hero MotoCorp had announced an investment worth $60 million (approx. Rs 491 crore) in Zero Motorcycles.

Zero electric motorcycles to launch in India soon

Hero MotoCorp’s annual report confirms that enthusiasts in India will soon have access to high-performance electric machines produced by Zero Motorcycles. However, an exact timeline is not available at this point of time. But looking at the fast-paced growth in electric two-wheeler segment, it is highly probable that Hero will be looking to introduce Zero electric bikes as soon as possible.

Hero will be aiming to get the first-mover advantage, as currently there aren’t many players in premium electric motorcycle segment. One example is TVS-backed Ultraviolette Automotive that manufactures the premium F77 electric bike. It is likely that Hero will focus on the premium segment as well as introduce more affordable versions for Indian market. The latter can be targeted at specific overseas markets as well. We are already witnessing this strategy in action with bikes like Harley X440 and upcoming Nightster 440.

Hero’s partnership with Zero Motorcycles will allow access to world-class electric powertrains and electric two-wheeler products. Hero will contribute by leveraging its low-cost manufacturing prowess and its vast sales and service network. This partnership is an important step in Hero’s sustainable mobility journey. Such collaborations will help accelerate adoption of electric mobility in India and across overseas markets.

Upcoming Zero electric motorcycles for India

Selecting the bikes relevant for Indian market can be a bit challenging. One reason is that Zero Motorcycles offers a wide range of Street and Dual-Sport options. Decision making can be simplified if the direct import route is chosen. However, such a system will make the bikes hugely expensive and inaccessible to a large segment of potential buyers. It appears that local sourcing and local manufacturing can work, which is where Hero is likely to focus.

It remains to be seen how many compromises will be made to achieve an affordable price point. In their original form, Zero electric motorcycles offer world-class ride experience. An example is Zero SR/S that generates 110 hp of peak power and 190 Nm of max torque. The electric motor gets its power from a 17.3 kWh battery pack. Range is an impressive 187 miles (301 km) in City conditions. Max top speed and sustained top speed are rated at 124 mph (200 km/h) and 110 mph (177 km/h), respectively.

Zero electric motorcycles have batteries with 7.2 kWh to 17.3 kWh capacity. These bikes are priced in the range of $13,000 to $25,000, which is around Rs 10.64 lakh to Rs 20.46 lakh. It remains to be seen what strategies Hero deploys to achieve a lower price point for Indian market.