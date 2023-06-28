10,000 TVS electric scooters to be delivered Zomato in 2 years

As a part of the agreement, TVS Motors will be offering 10,000 iQube e-scooter to delivery partners Zomato for last mile deliveries

TVS Motor Company has entered into an association with Zomato, a food ordering and delivery platform for their last mile mobility purposes. As a part of the deal that was inked on 28th June 2023, a total of 50 TVS iQube electric scooters were handed over to Zomato at an event held in Hyderabad.

This was the first set of a total of over 10,000 TVS e-scooters which will be delivered to Zomato over a period of next two years. These vehicles will help Zomato reduce their carbon footprint and ensure a cleaner and greener mode of food delivery.

TVS e-scooters for Zomato’s last mile deliveries

TVS Motors has also stated that as a part of this partnership with Zomato, all vehicles will have access to charging stations within the radius and will also receive smooth digital integration for more efficient delivery. The association between TVS Motors and Zomato will be across areas such as product, charging ecosystem, sustainability targets and digital integrations and is also a part of the automakers commitment towards green and sustainable mobility solutions.

For Zomato as well, this association further strengthens their commitment to 100 percent EV adoption by 2030. This food ordering and delivery platform is the first to join Climate Group’s EV100 Campaign which is an international non-profit organization set up to help bridge private companies and the government in shifting fleets towards use of electric vehicles.

Mr. Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, Electric Vehicles, TVS Motor Company, said, “With the success of TVS iQube Electric, we are expanding our electric offerings across multiple segments and last-mile delivery services stands at the opportune inflection point towards faster adoption of EVs. TVS Motor is proud to partner in the mission for electrification of Zomato’s delivery partners’ vehicles. This strategic partnership adds another milestone in TVS Motor’s journey to provide smart and reliable EV products and services with lowest total cost of ownership to our delivery partners.”

Zomato’s Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Rinshul Chandra, added that, “At Zomato, we are committed to 100% EV adoption by 2030, and are the first food ordering and delivery platform to join Climate Group’s EV100 campaign. We are now partnering with over 50 companies in the EV ecosystem with the intent of onboarding over 100,000 EV-based delivery partners on our platform within the next 2 years. This association with TVS Motor adds further momentum to our commitment, given their global repute in the sustainable mobility domain. We are excited to jointly facilitate greener last-mile deliveries by transitioning our delivery partners’ vehicles to EVs.”

TVS iQube electric scooter

The TVS iQube electric scooter, which first made its debut in January 2020, has found its niche in the electric two wheeler segment in India. It has seen sales of over 1 lakh units till date and continues to score high on sales charts each month. Offered in two variants of Standard and S, the iQube draws its power via a 3.04 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Full charge is possible in 4.5 hours and allows for a range of 140-145kms on single charge and acceleration from 0-40 km/h in just 4.2 seconds. It has a top speed of 82 km/h and rivals the likes of Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X.